Some special education students at Brunswick High know some things that some mainstream students at the school — and perhaps some adults — don’t know.
They know where food comes from because they grow it.
Josh Parker’s students have a donated plot at the Family Garden Club on St. Simons Island, where they see the process from the time the seed goes into the ground until the food goes into the pot.
“It teaches them life skills, daily living skills and social skills,” Parker said.
The nine gardeners, between the ages of 15 and 20, grow vegetables in raised beds, either corrugated metal or concrete block. The students put down a weed barrier on which the beds are seated and then go out as needed to water, weed and fertilize. The weeding is necessary because weed seeds are scattered by air or birds and sometimes the soil comes complete with weeds.
Recently, the class came to the garden on a rainy Wednesday to pick and plant. They wore clear plastic ponchos in a light rain that a brisk wind whipped and rattled.
“You have to watch them,’’ Parker said. “They’ll pick before it’s ripe.”
Just a few minutes after the words left his mouth, it happened. When scissors failed to cut through the stalk of a bunching collard, Parker suggested to paraprofessional Mary Gibbs that they just pull up the entire plant then break off the three heads. They did just that and a few minutes later gardener Presley Cole yanked up another collard and handed it to Parker. Because more rain was coming and the soil was already wet, the collard survived a replanting.
While most students would have complained about the wind and the light rain, the gardening students were undaunted and took the conditions in stride, focused on their work.
Because of their varied disabilities, the students require a lot of supervision. They take turns at everything. No one student will pick all the tomatoes or pluck all the greens.
As the students clipped off leaves of Florida broad leaf mustard, paraprofessional Jacquelyn Thomas urged more boldness as the students used scissors.
“[Close it] just like a mouth. You’ve got to clamp down on it,’’ she told a tentative Marcarius Wooten. “Awesome. Beautiful.”
They planted a cherry tomato plant and, one-by-one, planted vincas around the edge of a bed. They were mostly eager to work and Tyler got back on the bus with a smudge of soil on his nose.
The students only have one year with their gloved hands in the soil. The first crops only utilized part of the garden but they’ve doubled their beds since then, and they’ve enjoyed some of the produce.
“We have a kitchen at the school’’ where they cooked a pot of greens from the garden for the students to eat, Parker said. “They’ve had tomatoes to take home to their families.”
It’s called community based instruction, and the community contributes in a big way.
The Glynn Family Garden Club board donated the plot and Wake Up Coffee, Starbucks and Dunkin’ Donuts have all saved and contributed grounds for compost and fertilizer. Home Depot provided plants and cement blocks, Lowe’s gave seed and landscape barrier staples, Saunders Landscape Services provided pots and Ace Garden Center gave plants.
Parents have also helped and the club gardeners have given seed, plants and shared their own produce.
Parker said the student gardeners also enjoy having their neighbors stop to talk.
“I think it’s neat that we’re in a community garden,’’ he said.