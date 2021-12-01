Glynn County Garden Club Council members busied themselves Tuesday prettying up the main house at Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation in preparation for a Golden Isles holiday hallmark.
Decorating the historic Dent home on the former rice plantation has been the realm of the council of garden clubs for quite a while, as Brunswick-based Magnolia Garden Club member Priscilla Jordahl recalled. Around 35 years or so. For the last several years, the Magnolia Club and Sea Oats Garden Club, also residing in Glynn, have shared the work.
A dozen or so ladies from both clubs worked through the morning unpacking both live and imitation plants — some growths, like berries or pine needles, were banned because of the mess they can cause — and arranging them around the historic house that once belonged to the Dent family.
“We’re all into decorating with greenery,” Jordahl said. “It makes everything more festive.”
All the live plant life came from the gardens of club members, she said, and quite a wide variety at that, from flowering plants to evergreens.
Members of the public are welcome to enjoy the fruits of their labor during tours of the historic plantation house this Friday and Saturday. Tours will take place from 6-9 p.m. both nights.
After dark, an illuminated path under centuries-old live oaks will guide visitors to the antebellum home to hear about the history of the plantation from interpreters garbed in period-appropriate attire. Near the house, camped-out Civil War reenactors will demonstrate how soldiers of the time would have celebrated Christmas and fire off a cannon.
Other seasonal attractions like Santa Claus — who will set up shop near a cozy fireplace and listen to requests from good boys and girls — and the spiced Christmas punch called hot wassail will make an appearance at the two-night event.
For more information, contact park staff at 912-264-7333 or visit gastateparks.org/HofwylBroadfieldPlantation.