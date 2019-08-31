The turn lane off Sea Island Road into St. Simons Christian School was blocked for nearly five hours Friday when a garbage truck dropped its entire load onto the street.
The school was accessible, however, and Glynn County Police officers at the scene said they wouldn’t have to close Sea Island Road because of the incident.
Another truck with a mechanical arm showed up around 9:30 a.m. Friday to begin cleaning it up, and finished around 1 p.m. the same day.
The garbage truck driver, who asked not to be named, said he had to dump the load of trash because he suspected it was or soon would be on fire. He said he was driving north on Frederica Road when a pickup truck pulled up alongside him.
After getting his attention, the person in the pickup truck alerted the garbage truck driver that smoke was coming from the back of the garbage truck
He turned onto Sea Island Road and pulled the garbage truck into the turn lane at St. Simons Christian School to check it out, the garbage truck driver explained. When he went to investigate, he found not only smoke but red embers in the back of the truck. He tried compacting the trash smother the embers and dumped the load into the turn lane when that failed to extinguish the smoldering trash.
The cleanup crew showed up shortly after, picking up the trash and pressure washing the asphalt where the garbage spilled.