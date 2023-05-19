DA Dialogue.jpg
Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Keith Higgins, center, is flanked by Assistant District Attorney Nigel Lush, left, and Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Jones, right, as he talks to the crowd on Wednesday at College of Coastal Georgia during his second Community Dialogue event.

 Michael Hall/The Brunswick News

Criminal street gangs aren’t what they used to be.

The top law enforcement agents in Glynn County said Wednesday during a Community Dialogue event hosted by Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Keith Higgins that gangs today are much more sophisticated and run organized operations much like the mobsters of the past.

