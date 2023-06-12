A man with ties to a criminal street gang was sentenced Friday to serve the next 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated assault.

Elijah Bennett, 19, of Brunswick, pleaded guilty in Glynn County Superior Court to armed robbery, two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, a release from the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office said.

