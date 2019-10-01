Hunter Hector Romero saw what he thought to be a deer with antlers rustling in a thicket near his tree stand Saturday evening in southwestern Glynn County, so he took aim and fired, according to county police and state Department of Natural resources officers.
Instead, police said, the shot from Romero's rifle fatally struck his hunting companion, 17-year-old Bobby Lee Lane.
The time to legally hunt deer with a rifle in Georgia is still more than two weeks away, with the opening of firearms hunting season beginning Oct. 19. It is presently bow hunting season only in Georgia, a classification that began Sept. 14.
The DNR's game and law enforcement division is investigating the shooting and charges are pending, according to Mark McKinnon, a spokesman for the DNR's law enforcement division. At the very least, Romero could be charged with hunting with a firearm out of season, although more serious charges could emerge from the investigation, he said.
"Obviously, if they were hunting with a firearm at this point, that would be hunting with a illegal weapon," McKinnon said. "But other charges are possible as we get into the investigation."
The fatal shooting occurred around 6:45 p.m. in woods near the 500 block of Myers Hill Road, off U.S. Highway 82, police said. After the shooting, Romero and another hunting companion took Lane to a nearby Friendly Express, where they were met by county fire department paramedics. Lane was transported via ambulance to Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick campus, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Romero, 32, told county police that Lane, Jesus Morales and himself each climbed up into separate tree stands, about 300 yards apart, according to the Glynn County Police report. Romero told police it was understood that the three were supposed to meet back together at a time certain after dark, the report said.
Shortly afterward, Romero heard the noise of footsteps and rustling through brush from his stand, police said. "Romero said when he looked at it, it looked like horns," the police report said. "But it was a tree branch and he shot at it and he hit Lane by accident."
A gofundme page has been set up to help offset funeral expenses for Lane's grieving parents. The page can be found at: www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-expenses-for-bobby-lee-lane.
Lane love being outdoors enjoying his favorite pastimes, hunting and fishing, according to family and friends.