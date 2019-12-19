Gambling, horse racing study committee eschews recommendations

If you want an informed opinion of the direction Georgia should go in legalizing horse racing and various forms of gambling, you’re going to have to go elsewhere, because the state Senate Study Committee on Gaming and Pari-Mutuel Wagering on Horse Racing and Growing Georgia’s Equine Industry isn’t giving out recommendations.
“The posture of the committee, and the posture of the chair, is that we are not going to vote on any recommendations today — we are going to vote the report,” said committee Chairman Brandon Beach, R-Alpharetta, at the committee’s final meeting Wednesday. “We have sent the report to everyone. We will go through some of the report and get comments from everybody.
“We will not vote on any recommendations today, but I will say this — we will work with leadership, we’re going to work with the Lieutenant Governor’s Office and the Governor’s Office and hopefully come up with some recommendations before Jan. 13, or we will be working toward those with the caucus leadership, and so on.”
He said though, he wants people to consider a couple of things when considering recommendations, noting the most important part of all of this are the jobs that could be created and the economic boost from those industries.
“One, the revenue it would generate, but also the jobs and economic development,” Beach said. “I have been very, very up front since the very beginning that I want to create jobs with these two industries, especially the horse racing industry, which I’ve been passionate about, and building an equine industry — horse farms, hay farms, breeding, auctions. And the horse racing is part of it.”
Other members of the Senate leadership on the committee voiced agreement with the idea of taking it slow.
“There’s a lot to absorb in this report, and moving forward, is it the right policy for Georgia?” said Senate Majority Whip Steve Gooch, R-Dahlonega. “It is a big decision that we would have to make. Obviously the full Senate and the House would have to pass a constitutional amendment to move forward on this, so I think it does require a great deal of deliberation before we can go forward. But, I’m happy to support what you have before us, without the recommendations.”
For some measures, constitutional amendments would have to be part of the legislative calculus.
Beach said one of the things senators learned from legislative counsel is that sports betting would likely need a constitutional amendment. He also said that this cycle of debating gambling legalization is the first time the state’s professional sports franchises came out in support of the idea.
According to the committee’s report, casino gambling and pari-mutuel wagering would also need constitutional amendments to pass to achieve legalization.