Safe Harbor Children’s Center recently announced that the nonprofit will partner with Gallagher Marine Systems and the team charged with removing the capsized Golden Ray to bring help to the most vulnerable children in this community.
The partnership will aim to raise awareness and funding to support children and youth who have been abused, abandoned or neglected as well as those experiencing homelessness.
“Child abuse, in all its forms, is far more prevalent than most people realize. Aptly dubbed a silent epidemic, child abuse is likely the most prevalent health problem children face with the most serious array of consequences,” said Chris Graff, director of response services for Gallagher Marine Systems and incident commander in the Unified Command. “Gallagher Marine Systems is grateful for the partnership and universal support of response contractors and individuals to collectively raise awareness and significant dollars to address these critical issues.”
The statistics paint a horrific picture, as one in 10 children will be the victim of abuse or neglect before the age of 18, said Keith Fenton, director of development for Safe Harbor Children’s Center. Of those, he said, three in 10 are under the age of 11.
“Imagine, every day of the school year, nearly 2,900 school-aged children in Glynn County and surrounding school districts walk into a classroom weighted down by their backpack full of books and the trauma of their own abuse,” Fenton said. “Yet, all too often, it is a topic few want to discuss or even acknowledge.”
Safe Harbor relies heavily upon the support of individuals and the philanthropic business community to support the increasing demand for services.
The funds raised by this effort will support seven core programs of Safe Harbor including the Children’s Shelter, Zach’s Place for runaway and homeless youth, the STRIVE Transitional Living program, Street Beat, the Advocacy Center, the Connie Smith Rape Crisis Center and the Family Preservation program.
“This special effort holds the promise to change lives,” said Leslie Hartman, executive director of Safe Harbor. “Safe Harbor is tremendously grateful to Gallagher Marine Systems and the teams of the Golden Ray response for their investment in the health of our community and of our work and commitment to helping children and families in need.”
Gallagher Marine Systems is one of the Unified Command’s three entities, and the team is charged with removing the 656-foot Golden Ray from the St. Simons Sound, where it’s laid since September 2019.
Gallagher Marine System is encouraging all members of its incident response team as well as members of the public to join them in supporting Safe Harbor Children’s Center.
“Each dollar donated gets us one step closer to breaking the cycle of abuse and neglect among our community’s most vulnerable,” Graff said. “Let’s see how much help we can generate for those in need.”
Those wishing to support the fundraising effort can learn more online at justgiving.com/campaign/GMSforChildren or call 912-267-6000.