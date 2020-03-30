Unified Command’s Gallagher Marine Systems donated 1,000 N95 respirator masks to the community’s various police, fire and emergency medical workers.
The presentation was made last week by Gallagher’s Chris Graff to Jay Wiggins, director of Glynn County’s Emergency Management Agency and acting county police chief.
The masks have been distributed to Glynn County and Brunswick police officers, city and county firefighters and EMTs, deputies with the county sheriff’s office and county schools police, Wiggins said.
Some of the masks also were donated to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital, Wiggins said.
“We have come together as a public health and public safety community to help and support each other during these trying times,” Wiggins said. “The donations from Gallagher Marine certainly exemplify that spirit of cooperation.”
Gallagher represents the ship’s owner on behalf of Unified Command, which also consists of the U.S. Coast Guard and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. Graff said he was inspired to act after hearing Vice President Mike Pence’s public call for organizations and individuals to donate masks to those in the front lines of the effort to control the pandemic.
“I knew we had a responsibility to act,” Graff said. “The highest priority of the Unified Command is the safety of the community and responders. I felt it was our duty to give back to a community that has supported us so much throughout the response to the Golden Ray.”