Galis Stewart Insurance is participating in the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America Best Practices study group.
Each year since 1993, the IIABA and Reagan Consulting, an Atlanta-based management consulting firm, study the country’s leading agencies in six revenue categories. The agencies comprising the study groups are selected every third year through a comprehensive nomination and qualifying process and awarded a “Best Practices Agency” designation. The selected “Best Practices” agencies retain their status during the three-year cycle by submitting extensive financial and operational data for review each year.