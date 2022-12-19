Gage names new VP of sales
Gage has named Sara Baker as the vice president of sales.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Gage names new VP of sales
Gage has named Sara Baker as the vice president of sales.
Gage is employee recognition software and a mobile app designed to build a better workforce by measuring performance, developing employees, and improving culture with the first-ever employment score. It allows an employee to build a lifelong, universal, verified record of their employment accomplishments, and finally own their work.
Baker, a St. Simons Island resident, has 15 years of corporate marketing and sales experience with Fortune 500 companies. She recently developed, launched and managed the St. Simons Land Trust’s Pennies for Preservation program.
“I have an entrepreneurial spirit and passion for building things from the ground-up,” Baker said. “Gage is a product unlike any other in the market. I’m excited to be on a team dedicated to building a better workforce.”
Justin Henshaw, founder and CEO of Gage, praised Baker for the skills, experience, and enthusiasm she brings to the position. Baker is the first of many executive positions Gage will be adding in the coming months as they build the first tech start up in Glynn County.
“I worked closely with Sara through the St. Simons Land Trust and watched her successfully build and grow the Pennies for Preservation program for five years,” Henshaw said. “She is versed in the Golden Isles business community and adds a wealth of knowledge to the position that will be extremely beneficial as we bring Gage to the market in the upcoming months.”
Gage is wrapping up Beta testing with 22 businesses and more than 300 users. The Beta businesses include Brunswick Golden Isles Chamber, Fuse Frozen Co., Halyards, Halyards Catering, Henshaw Co., Gilbert, Harrell, Sumerford & Martin, Island Sound, Jimmy John’s, La Plancha, Salata, Sandy Bottom Bagels, Silver Bluff Brewing Company, Skylark, Smoothie King, Tipsy McSways, Tramici, and Wake Up Coffee.
Gage will also soon be onboarding the final and largest Beta business, all Parker’s Convenience Stores. Employers can join the ever-growing waitlist and employees can learn more at gagework.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Everyone knows that fresh is best, and that’s why purchasing shrimp, fish and other seafood from a retail market like the one at Anchored Shrimp is a great idea. The company specializes in Wild Georgia Shrimp, which is the cream of the crop. According to the Anchored Shrimp website, Wild Geo…
Two Southeast Georgians who lost their lives in combat had their names called Saturday at the Oak Grove Cemetery Society Wreaths Across America observance.
When folks relocate to the Golden Isles they notice different things about the area, when they’re comparing it, in the mind’s eye, to places they’ve lived before. When Amanda and Dante McCleery made the move, they realized there was a serious need for fresh local produce. And that’s how Farm…
After four months in an acting supervisory role, Vincent “Vinnie” DiCristofalo has been named chief of the Glynn County Fire-Rescue Department, county manager William Fallon said Friday.
It took more than a village to raise the holiday lights along St. Simons Island’s Mallery Street shopping district this year, but the results are causing more “oohs” and “ahhs” than a Fourth of July fireworks show.