As Lisa Morgan has traveled around Georgia meeting with educators of every career level and background, one word has come up repeatedly to describe how many feel: exhausted.
The president of the Georgia Association of Educators is hearing this from teachers and bus drivers, nurses and principals. As school staff enter the third year of educating students during a pandemic, they’re running on fumes.
Morgan made a recent trip to Glynn County to meet with local GAE members as part of her statewide travels, during which she hears firsthand about the priorities of teachers and school staff in Georgia.
A need she’s heard across the state is for more substitute teachers and bus drivers in school districts, issues made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic. Morgan said the pandemic has highlighted and exacerbated numerous challenges in public education.
“We know there’s a coming teacher shortage, but right now the substitutes and the bus drivers is a serious issue because it exacerbates what were already issues,” Morgan said.
Both problems lead to overworked school employees who have to compensate for gaps in staffing.
Relieving some of that burden, supporting teachers moving forward and enhancing education in Georgia are among GAE’s priorities heading into the 2022 legislative session, which will begin in January.
GAE’s legislative priorities are voted on and approved by its members. Any school district employee can join the organization.
“We have members who are bus drivers, cafeteria workers, custodians, classroom teachers and then administrators and district level personnel,” Morgan said. “Anyone can be a member of our organization.”
Among the biggest goals this year are to secure salary raises for all school staff, eliminate the use of certain waivers and ensure that federal American Rescue Plan funding is used by school districts in ways that best serve staff and students.
Gov. Brian Kemp promised in his 2018 campaign to give a $5,000 raise to the state’s teachers. He has come through so far on $3,000, and GAE hopes to see the additional $2,000 fulfilled.
The organization will also bring attention to school system waivers and hopes to prevent district personnel from waiving certain school policies meant to support staff members or benefit students.
The state was set to evaluate school waiver and charter options approved in 2016 but plans to delay that process despite the concerns that some school staff — and GAE members — have about waivers on policies like class sizes, physical education requirements and teacher schedules. They say they are detrimental to learning and the daily workload of teachers.
“We’re very concerned about the waivers and the fact that no district has even been asked to show that the waivers have positively impacted students,” Morgan said.
Rep. Rebecca Mitchell, D-Gwinnett County, introduced a bill last year that GAE worked on that prevents certain policies from being waived, like duty-free lunch periods for staff and teacher certification requirements.
GAE also hopes to work with state leaders to ensure that the American Rescue Plan funds are used productively.
“We know the funds aren’t going to be there forever, and we don’t anticipate that there will be another big pot of money like that,” Morgan said.
Many children in Georgia live in homes without sufficient internet access, which the pandemic has proven to be a serious impediment to education in the 21st century. This funding could help address that, Morgan said.
“That is definitely something we need to be working on here in Georgia for our students in the more rural areas,” she said.
GAE also hopes to ensure that the state’s Quality Basic Education (QBE) funding formula is once again fully funded. The formula also needs to be examined and improved so that all students in Georgia are receiving the best education possible, Morgan said.
“We need to fully fund what we have now but then we need to look at how we’re doing that funding and ensuring that every child has that education they deserve,” she said.
This January, Morgan expects plenty of distractions from the GAE’s legislative priorities.
“I feel like we’re going to be playing a lot of defense this year,” she said. “I think there are going to be a lot of bills introduced that are bad for public education. The controversies that have been happening across the country, trying to ban books and prevent us from teaching the truth about history especially, I anticipate we’re going to have a lot of that to deal with.”
GAE has representatives on the ground at the statehouse throughout the legislative session providing feedback, answering questions and working to ensure bills will improve public education, Morgan said.
“A lot of times our legislators make decisions that they believe is truly in the best interest of students, but...when it trickles through and finally makes it to the classroom, a lot of times it’s a lot different than what was intended,” she said.