“Lawyer.” “Landlord.” “Drag queen.”
These are essentially the character descriptions provided by Jonathon Larson, the writer and composer of the Broadway hit “Rent.” Larson died before the show, a rock musical set in New York City’s Alphabet City during the HIV/AIDS crisis of the 1980s, began its previews off-Broadway.
Actors who have taken on the play’s characters have had to make their own interpretations about the characters. The students in Glynn Academy’s upcoming performance of “Rent” are continuing that tradition.
The GA Players will perform “Rent” in shows open to the community Jan. 28 to Feb. 1.
“I play Angel, and I took that character description and I really tried to break down what it meant to me and really read between the lines,” said Kobe Mukes, a Glynn Academy student starring in the upcoming show.
The Glynn Academy students won the state champion title in November for their One Act performance of “Rent.” They’ve since expanded the show to its full two acts for the community performance, adding numerous songs and delving deeper into their characters’ development.
The show, an operetta, includes nearly 30 songs, and Joshua Sinyard, Glynn Academy’s director of theatre, brought choreographer Tracy Sproull on board to direct the show’s music and dancing.
In the short time since the One Act competition, the students have devoted most afternoons following school each day and 20-30 hours every weekend to preparing for the upcoming performance.
They’ve also spent significant amounts of time outside of the rehearsals researching their characters and the time period in which the show is set, Sinyard said.
“They have put in a lot of time outside of our rehearsal developing and creating and getting to know these characters that they’re playing, so they know them inside and out,” he said.
Kanijha “KK” Lee, who plays Joanne in the show, struggled in her research to find much about her character, beyond Joanne’s profession, a lawyer. But in the two-act show, Lee said she’s able to explore her character on stage more.
“The thing that I like, now that we’re doing the full version, is she gets to be seen a lot more,” Lee said.
Because so little is written by Larson to describe the characters, the students worked to understand their own backstories.
“I think that’s probably a challenge for a lot of actors who take on the show, is really developing the character, because outside of the material all of the information that’s available is subjective,” Mukes said. “It’s based on interpretation.”
The students went together to see a Broadway-style performance of “Rent” in Jacksonville, and they connected beforehand with the actor who played Benny. The actor met with them after the show and answered some of their questions about “Rent” and its characters.
“I asked him how he got into character and how he found his character’s backstory, because seeing as the composer of the show passed away before it was really complete, there isn’t as much accurate, real information,” said Austin Lofquist, a freshman at Glynn Academy who plays Benny.
“Rent” is, in essence, a love story, Sinyard said. But the show deals with themes that can be tough to swallow.
“It’s a very different show for our community, and if people aren’t familiar with the plot, I would suggest people look up clips of the show or read about the show before they come,” Sinyard said. “We deal with some adult themes and some things in life that aren’t easy to talk about or deal with.”
Mukes described the show as an emotional roller coaster.
“You really grow to love the characters, and you really grow to love the story that we’re telling,” he said. “And it ending is no fun because it means the end of a few characters, because it is during the AIDS crisis. We definitely take you for a ride.”
Tickets for the show can be purchased at the door or online at gaplayers.com. The shows will be in GA’s auditorium and will begin at 7:30 p.m.