A common sight outside Glynn Academy’s 1788 Store around 11:30 a.m. on most school days is a long line of eager students.
The store is student-run and caters to the needs and wishes of the high school’s student body, offering Terror merchandise, a variety of snack options, class supplies and more.
The students who run the store manage every aspect of its operation, including inventory management, financial analysis, product management, sales, customer service and marketing research.
Ty Buchler, a junior, manages graphic design and social media for the store. Xavier O’Neill, a junior, is the face of the business for many in the community, as it’s his job to develop relationships with local businesses when sourcing products to sell.
Lydia Wagner, a junior, manages the store’s purchase. Brianna Lemmond, a senior, handles the money.
It takes an entire team of students to make the store successful, said their teacher, Autumn Roberts, and the students in her class are often on their own during the store’s operating hours of 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. because she’s teaching a separate group during that time.
“I teach while we’re running, simultaneously, so they don’t have access to me for the whole time,” she said. “Sometimes they need me, and they come and I look at them like you can’t interrupt me right now. And they have to figure it out.”
The store went through a rebrand process at the start of this year in hopes of attracting more student shoppers.
The rebrand process included increased promotions on campus, on social media and through the school news, as well as changes that better fit their customers’ expectations, like a Venmo purchase option.
“We were making sure it was accessible to everybody on campus and that people knew where it was,” O’Neill said.
The store’s name, 1788, is a reference to the year Glynn Academy was founded. GA is the second oldest high school in Georgia.
The students said they appreciate the hands-on learning opportunity and the chance to develop real world skills like networking and marketing.
“It teaches us from real wold experience,” Lemmond said.