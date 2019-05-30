John Lilliston was about three quarters of the way done swimming from Jekyll Island to St. Simons Island, when he decided to shed some extra weight to give him a boost.
“At that point I took off my swimsuit and swam the rest of the way naked,” Lilliston said, laughing.
On May 25, the 23-year-old Georgia Southern student daringly swam the length of the St. Simons Sound in less than an hour.
An avid swimmer, Lilliston said the feat was always something he wanted to attempt.
“I grew up around here and have always been a swimmer, so I always saw it as a challenge,” Lilliston said. “I heard people used to do it back in the ‘80s, so I asked, ‘Why don’t we do it anymore?’”
Lilliston said he and a group of friends departed off of the northern tip of Jekyll Island before his friends began goading him to swim the length of the sound.
He said he pumped himself up for about 10 minutes before jumping in the water.
The exact time it took for him to swim from his starting point to the area around the Sea Island Golf Club where he landed was 40 minutes and 41 seconds, he said.
To some non-adventurous types, Lilliston’s feat may sound like a great way to drown or even brush up with the propeller blade of a passing ship. Sharks have also been known to pop up around the waters between St. Simons and Jekyll islands during the summer.
But Lilliston said he was focused on achieving his goal while swimming, not on potential safety risks.
“At the end of the day, I wasn’t too worried about my safety,” Lilliston said. “If anything, I was worried a little bit about the currents.”
Treacherous currents are something one ought to look out for when attempting a swim like this. Last year, a teenager spent more than 10 hours adrift at sea after suddenly being swept off a St. Simons beach by a strong current.
Fortunately, Lilliston was in good company along the way. His friends followed him closely in the boat to ensure that he remained safe throughout the ordeal.
With this triumph under his belt, Lilliston has his sights on beating his own record in the future.
“I’m not really a running marathons kind of guy,” Lilliston said. “I’ve already thought about coming back next year and trying to get a better time.”
Lilliston also demonstrates his proclivity for swimming as a member of the club water polo team at Georgia Southern. He’ll be a senior there in the fall and plans to graduate with a degree in information technology.
Lilliston is also considering joining the Navy after graduation.