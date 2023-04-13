Glynn Academy senior Griffin Lee sees the finish line and does not plan to slow down anytime soon.

Lee has spent his final high school year with an eye toward the future, applying to Ivy League schools and other prestigious colleges and universities, and interviewing for scholarship opportunities that include full tuition coverage, all while maintaining top grades and test scores.

Katie Seames sat behind a wall of monitors that shone down on her and Raven Kern on Tuesday at the Glynn-Brunswick 911 Center as the pair pored over the locations of different neighborhoods in Brunswick.

It took Logan Wendel, a newly minted Eagle Scout with Boy Scouts of American Troop 224, just two and a half years to earn the highest rank in Scouting.