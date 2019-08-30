GA senior earns perfect ACT score

Joshua Brumbach, a senior at Glynn Academy, recently earned a perfect score of 36 on the ACT. He is now among two-tenths of 1 percent of students who take the national entrance exam annually to earn a top score, according to a press release from Glynn County Schools.
In 2018, only 3,741 out of more than 1.9 million high school graduates who took the ACT earned a top composite score of 36.
“It’s an awesome honor, and I’ve received a lot of congratulations from my friends and family, as well as members of our community,” Brumbach said. “It’s made me feel very loved.”
He received a letter recognizing his achievement from the CEO of the ACT, Marten Roorda, who said this performance on the exam is significant and rare.
“Your exceptional scores will provide any college or university with ample evidence of your readiness for the academic rigors that lie ahead,” Roorda wrote.
The ACT is a curriculum-based achievement exam that measures what students have learned in school. The exam consists of tests in English, mathematics, reading and science, and each test is scored on a scale of 1-36. A student’s composite score is the average of the four test scores.
Brumbach said he prepared for the test in part just by staying engaged in class.
“Most of my preparation was learning and practicing more in my AP classes, but I also did some practice tests and questions from the internet and my Princeton Review book,” he said. “I owe a lot to my classmates and teachers, though. I have a lot of people who are always willing to help me learn and understand, and I am very thankful for all of them.”
Brumbach takes many AP and dual enrollment courses, and he stays busy outside of class as well. He participates in karate and in several clubs.
“I’ve been in karate for nine years, and that has helped me develop my character, critical thinking and leadership skills. I’m also an officer and award-winning delegate on the Model UN Team, varsity member of the Math Team, president of the Glynn Academy National Honors Society and founder and president of the GA Ultimate Frisbee Club,” Brumbach said. “While I don’t do very much test prep in any of these — except for maybe Math Team — they have all greatly developed my ability to think on my feet, lead and assist others, and communicate ideas with individuals and groups.”
Brumbach is now focusing on where he wants to pursue a college degree. He hopes to major in environmental engineering.
“I hope to attend Georgia Tech next fall, so that’s the only place I’m really applying to,” he said. “It’s very hard to beat the financial aid of staying in-state, and Georgia Tech is a really great school. But I’m still working on all of my college stuff, so nothing is final yet.”