As westbound motorists on the F.J. Torras Causeway crested the Back River Bridge at midmorning Tuesday, they encountered a view of bumper-to-bumper traffic on the road ahead — stretching all the way to U.S. Highway 17 on the mainland.
The giant crane rising up to a towering power pole beside the road offered a clue as to the cause of the causeway delays, which began Tuesday morning and continued into the afternoon.
Westbound traffic on the causeway was restricted to one lane from roughly Terry Creek to the Walgreens, making room for the aforementioned Georgia Power crane. Work to replace aging power lines on the causeway and along Demere Road on St. Simons Island began last week and will continue for the next several weeks, Georgia Power spokesman John Kraft said.
Folks can expect intermittent lane closures on the causeway and Demere Road, as well as the attendant traffic delays, for the duration of the project, Kraft said. The work is progressing from east to west, and will affect both directions of travel as the path of the power line switches from one side of the causeway to the other, Kraft said.
“Georgia Power is working to proactively replace aging wires near Demere Road and the Torras Causeway to improve the electric system and service reliability in the St. Simons area,” he said.
Exact dates and times for lane closures were not available, he said. The project was expected to continue for several weeks, but could take longer depending on the weather, he said.
“The (lane) closures will vary based on work scheduled each day,” Kraft said. “Georgia Power will need to close lanes on different sides of the road as the transmission line crosses the road, and also to allow crews to set up equipment near the road as needed.”
Georgia Power also is calling in its version of a high-wire act, shuttling in daring lineman via helicopter and dangling them onto the worksite 100 feet atop the power poles. Employing this aerial commute to work when feasible will prevent the need for even more lane closures on the road below, Kraft said.
“In addition to lessening the traffic impact, using the helicopter prevents the need for additional heavy equipment along the roadway and in low-lying areas,” Kraft said.
Work began April 29 on the stretch of Demere Road east of the thoroughfare’s intersection with Kings Way and Sea Island Road at the entrance to St. Simons Island. It required the closure of the outside westbound lane of Dermere Road in that area between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day through Saturday. Daily traffic backed up at times almost to the roundabout in the center of the island at Dermere and Frederica roads.
Located roughly in the middle of that daily traffic jam, the Ace Garden Center at 2807 Demere Road felt the effects, said store owner Dawn Hart. Numerous customers complained about the frustration of fighting the traffic to reach the garden center, she said. She suspects numerous others simply turned back or did not bother to make the trip.
The lane closures have created problems for the garden center’s employees as well, Hart said, especially during lunch breaks.
“It’s a little bit of a hardship,” Hart said. “There are probably some who are just avoiding the trip to see us right now.”
With additional lane closures likely in the weeks ahead on Demere Road, Hart hopes to make the best of things.
“Some of them are a little frustrated by the time they get here,” she said of her customers. “We’re hoping that shopping around and looking at all the pretty flowers while they are here will be put them in a better mood before they leave.”