Local theater lovers are invited to travel into the woods with the Glynn Academy Players in their upcoming production, which is open to the community.

Glynn Academy students will perform the beloved Stephen Sondheim musical “Into the Woods” on March 2-5 in the school’s auditorium. The shows will begin at 7 p.m. March 2-4 and at 2 p.m. March 5.

