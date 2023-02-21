Local theater lovers are invited to travel into the woods with the Glynn Academy Players in their upcoming production, which is open to the community.
Glynn Academy students will perform the beloved Stephen Sondheim musical “Into the Woods” on March 2-5 in the school’s auditorium. The shows will begin at 7 p.m. March 2-4 and at 2 p.m. March 5.
The 1987 musical weaves together fairytale stories in a dramatic and humorous tale of family, love and hard choices. Austin Lofquist, a senior at Glynn Academy and president of the GA Players, said he and his fellow performers look forward to the challenge.
“I’m very excited,” said Lofquist, who will portray the Baker. “I really like doing classics. We usually do more modern musicals, and this one is sort of older and it’s Sondheim. I’ve never done Stephen Sondheim before, so I’m very excited to do that.”
The students are coming off an award-winning run of the musical “Urinetown.”
The musical numbers of “Into the Woods” are more intricate than what the students often perform, Lofquist said.
“We love a good challenge,” he said. “It’s fun to take on this massive show.”
It takes a full team to bring this performance together, and the students help build sets, create their costumes and oversee other production elements.
Mal Reiss, a junior, will be up in the booth orchestrating the show’s lighting design, which she creates.
“As the light board operator, I design all of the lighting for the show,” Reiss said. “Essentially I’m just picking colors and setting queues.”
Those decisions add significantly to the overall quality of the show, though, and Reiss plans to use plenty of blues and greens to depict the musical’s nature-based setting.
“I’ve been doing lighting since the beginning of the year,” Reiss said. “And for the past two years I’ve actually been a part of the cast for the GA Players. I know both sides of it.”
Lofquist said he’s had the chance to see “Into the Woods” on stage and hopes attendees of the upcoming show experience the same delight that he did.
“I just feel like this show has a lot of heart, and it’s fun for all ages,” he said. “Everyone will find something they love about it. There’s something in it for everyone.”