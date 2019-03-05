A daring escape. An enduring friendship. A con man or two.
The upcoming Glynn Academy Players’ performance of “Big River,” which opens Wednesday, will offer a vast array of entertaining elements and will highlight the talents of local students.
The play, written by Roger Miller, a famous country writer and singer, tells the story of Huckleberry Finn’s adventures with his friend Jim on their escape to states that do not have slavery, during the period of U.S. history before the Civil War.
“There’s something everybody can take away from this show,” said David Wheeler, who plays Huck Finn. “Literally every single scene has some deeper meaning behind it about how treating people makes you feel about yourself.”
The show will open 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the Glynn Academy auditorium. It will run through Saturday night. Tickets can be purchased at gaplayers.com.
The production is full of energy and fun, yet the show includes many heartfelt moments and deep themes that the students hope will resonate with the audience.
The play reminds viewers that human kindness should be blind, said Josh Sinyard, director of theatre at Glynn Academy.
“No matter who you are, it shouldn’t play a factor in being kind,” he said.
The show will be entered into the statewide competition for high school theater productions, the Shuler Awards.
“It’s kind of like the Tony Awards for Georgia high schools,” Sinyard said. “It’s called the Georgia High School Musical Theater Awards. Schools across the state can enter the competition.”
Judges will travel to Brunswick to see the production at Glynn Academy, and award nominations will be released at the end of March. The awards ceremony will be April 17 in Atlanta.
“If we get nominations, we’ll take the kids up to Atlanta and have them walk the red carpet and get all dressed up,” Sinyard said.
The “Big River” production was cast before Christmas, and since then the students have put in hours of rehearsals, costuming, set design work and more. They’ve met with acting coaches as well, to perfect their performances on stage.
The elaborate set, designed by Sinyard, expands out over the front rows of seats in Glynn Academy’s auditorium and contains intricate details that together create an impressive display.
About 40 students are involved in the “Big River” production, and they fill all roles, Sinyard said, including stage management, band performers, light and sound operations, scene design as well as acting, singing and dancing in the show.
“They do everything. I try to sit right out there if I can,” Sinyard said, pointing out to a seat in the auditorium.
The play’s heavy questions about the morality of helping others and showing kindness challenged the students to carefully consider the characters’ motivations and the power of empathy.
Georgia Waters, who plays Mary Jane Wilks in the show, said her character’s story intertwines with the others’ and moves them along on their journeys.
“It moves Huck along on his adventure to save Jim, while just telling this story of being strong and true to who you are,” Waters said. “And I think it’s so awesome that I get to put my own life on hold and live the life of this other person.”
The students also took special care to tailor their own musical abilities to match the character’s they play.
“I actually took some of Jim’s songs to my voice teacher, because Jim sings in a way that I, Kobe, do not,” said Kobe Mukes, who plays Jim. “So there were a few things I had to learn how to do differently to sing his songs.”
Sinyard encouraged the community to come see the show, not only to support the local students but also to be entertained.
“These kids, they’ve worked hard for months, and we’ve done some big shows in the past. Last year we did ‘Grease,’ and we sold out the auditorium,” Sinyard said. “It was the first time this auditorium’s ever been standing-room only.”
The play’s lively moments of comedy and hijinks balance the deeper moments, Waters said.
The production runs 2 hours and 35 minutes.
“It’s such a fun show, a fun experience, with a beautiful message and a beautiful story,” Mukes said.