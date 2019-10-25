The weather has not been a friend this year to Glynn Academy’s marching band.
But the students have prevailed, despite losing rehearsal time to storms, and the band heads into the final competition of its season this Saturday on the high of winning the school’s first “Grand Champion” marching band title last week.
GA’s band returned over the weekend from Middleburg, Fla., not only carrying the top award given out at the competition but also boasting numerous other title wins, including best overall music score, best visual performance, best woodwinds, best in class percussion and first place in its 5A class.
“They called Glynn Academy, and the kids were so excited,” said Chris Duke, band director at Glynn Academy. “They cheered and cheered because we’ve been working towards this for a very long time.”
The students braved the rainy weather Thursday afternoon for a final full rehearsal before Saturday. The contest in Statesboro attracts marching bands from around the state, Duke said, who will bring some tough competition.
“Once you get further in the season, everyone’s had more time to practice and so the bands get better as the year proceeds,” Duke said. “… We’re going to see some fantastic groups from around Georgia on Saturday. It will be a great competition, but I think our kids will do well with that.”
Duke said he watched the students give their best performance so far this year at the Florida competition last weekend.
“They had a very clean performance, had a great sound musically and visually,” he said. “They looked great.”
This level of quality performance is the result of hard work over many years and student leadership from many, including some who have graduated from Glynn Academy, Duke said.
Middle school programs also deserve credit for helping the students begin high school ready to be successful in marching band, Duke said.
“Those middle school directors are working hard to prepare them coming into high school,” Duke said. “If they don’t do their job, then these things can’t happen either.”
Sophomore drum major Maggie Raczynski felt optimistic during the rainy rehearsal Thursday that the band will be successful this weekend.
“I’m excited,” she said. “I think they’re going to do really well, because they’ve been working really hard. And I’m really proud of them all.”