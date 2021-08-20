A parent of a Glynn Academy student was recently perusing archived history of the school’s marching band when a specific date stood out.
Tucked away in long-ago edition of The Brunswick News was an advertisement seeking Glynn Academy’s first band director, who would establish the marching band program at the school.
“That was 1946,” said Chris Duke, who serves as GA’s marching band director today.
Duke and his students this year are working to continue the legacy of talent and success that the marching band has established over the past decades.
Around 130 students joined the marching band for summer camp at the end of July, during two hot weeks just before the start of the new school year. They’re hoping to travel this year for some performances, Duke said, depending on COVID-19 conditions.
“The biggest thing that we want them to understand is there’s a very long history of outstanding musicians and bands in our history,” Duke said. “We’ve had amazing band directors here at Glynn Academy over the years, and a lot of our alumni are proud band members who look back at what we do and look at what our kids are doing.”
The band will perform this year a show that was written for the previous school year. The pandemic limited performance opportunities last year, so the band chose to save the show for this year.
“Last year, we had kind of a tough block to get through with COVID and everything, so now it’s been a year of kind of getting kids readjusted to being outside this long and readjusted to the heat,” said Jay Boyden, a senior drum major, during the final day of camp.
He said it’s an honor to perform for the band during the year they celebrate their 75th anniversary.
“It’s really cool to see just how the band has changed so much, hearing alumni’s perspective on things over the years and what it’s really come to be,” he said.
As a student leader among the group, Boyden said his priority this year is to help get younger members up to speed after disruptions last year.
“Even our sophomores this year, they didn’t get a regular first camp as they should, so a big priority is just getting everyone caught up to speed and then of course shaking off the dust for our veterans who also didn’t get their full camp last year,” he said. “This year, we have a really good show, and a lot of time was put into it by the directors and everyone who helped to write it. Our goal this year is really to make the most out of our show.”