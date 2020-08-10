Jad Darazim has a fairly good idea about what he wants to do once he graduates from Georgia Tech.
He pretty much just wants to help save the world. And the recent Glynn Academy graduate would like to start right here in the Golden Isles where he was born and raised.
Darazim, 18, said he plans to focus on environmental engineering at Tech, providing ecologically sustainable solutions to the problems facing the world today. The natural beauty that has surrounded him growing up amid the marshes of Glynn County instilled in him a desire for protecting the environment in all his endeavors.
“I’m inspired by the community here,” Darazim said Thursday over lunch at Reid’s Apothecary in downtown Brunswick. “We have a lot of beautiful marshes here that need protecting, so environmental engineering appeals to me. There are a lot of fields you can go into with environmental engineering — like sustainable engineering, or engineering what we have to make it more efficient to fit the needs for the future.”
Heck, Bob Torras saw this young man coming along well over a year ago. With his ambition, idealistic outlook and loyalty to home, Darazim is just the type of young person Torras hoped to inspire with the Georgia Tech scholarship that bears his name.
Darazim is the first recipient of the Robert M. Torras Sr. Scholarship Endowment Fund of the Georgia Tech Foundation. Packaged with a couple of other smaller Tech scholarships, the Torras scholarship ensures Darazim a full ride to the prestigious engineering school in Atlanta.
Torras established the annual scholarship in May of 2019 with a $1 million donation to his alma mater.
At the time, Torras said he wanted to open opportunities for bright, energetic and deserving local students who might not otherwise have the resources to attend Georgia Tech.
Michael Torras lamented Thursday that his grandfather was not on hand for the presentation to the scholarship fund’s first-ever recipient.
Long the driving force behind the Kut Kwick, specialized commercial mower factory, the Brunswick Landing Marina and other local ventures, Torras passed away in March at the age of 86.
“I think it would have just tickled him to be able to meet Jad,” Michael Torras said. “He was thrilled about the idea of helping young people who were as motivated as he was. Jad is an exceptional young man. I think my grandfather would be honored to help this young man with his goals in life.”
But make no mistake — Darazim earned this scholarship. Darazim was chosen from a field of many potential candidates. The decision rested with a panel at the Georgia Tech Foundation.
Darazim’s selection as Glynn Academy’s Class of ’20 valedictorian certainly did not hurt his cause. His 4.67 GPA also helped. And he showed initiative to get started on this path to college all the while, taking advanced placement classes at GA and dual enrollment courses at College of Coastal Georgia.
“We’re really excited about Jad being chosen as the first scholarship recipient,” said Daren Pietsch, president of Torras Properties and a board member of the Torras Foundation. “I think he is a great example of the kind of young people Mr. Torras had in mind with this scholarship.”
Darazim and his scholarship’s namesake share other similarities besides ambition and intellect. Like Torras, Jad is a product of proud immigrant stock. Bob Torras was the son of F.J. Torras — the man who built the original causeway that bridged St. Simons Island with the mainland and for whom the current causeway is named. Torras’ grandfather was Rosendo Torras, a merchant ship captain who arrived in the Golden Isles from his native Spain in the 1870s.
Darazim’s parents are from the West Bank. They arrived here from Palestine in 1998 and later became naturalized citizens. Darazim has an older sister at the University of Georgia and a younger brother at Glynn Academy.
Darazim hopes to honor his parents’ sacrifice with his studies at Georgia Tech.
“They came here so they could raise their kids in a more stable environment,” Darazim said. “I want to give back, not just to this community, but also to my parents for their dedication and love to us.”
Next year, the Torras scholarship will be presented to two deserving local graduates. A third recipient will be added in 2022 and a fourth in 2023, after which there will be four local scholarship winners annually.
Earning the very first Torras scholarship is a humbling experience, Darazim said.
“I’m really honored,” he added. “I never would have thought I would be picked for such an honor. It really means a lot to me.”