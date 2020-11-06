In past years, the annual Georgia-Florida football game has provided Camden County one of its busiest weeks of the year for tourism.
Motels, hotels and bed and breakfast inns would be filled with football fans eagerly awaiting Saturday’s game in what is considered the last stop in friendly territory for Bulldog fans. Rather than drive across the state line, many fans boarded chartered buses to take them to and from the game in Jacksonville.
This hasn’t been a normal year, and the blame goes to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tonya Harvey, director of the Kingsland Convention & Visitor’s Bureau, said it's not the same this year, despite it being a matchup between two Top 10 teams and a shot at the SEC East championship.
“We’re seeing very minimal impact,” she said. “Normally, the motels would all be full. Most of the guests are walk-ins.”
Mardja Gray, owner of the Goodbread House, a bed and breakfast inn in downtown St. Marys, said her business is normally booked with fans the week of the game. Many guests in town for the game reserve rooms for the following year before they leave, she said.
Between the limited number of stadium tickets available and the pandemic itself, it's a different time.
“It’s nothing like a normal Georgia-Florida weekend,” she said. “I don’t have any Georgia-Florida people at all. Not having crowds for the game has hurt everyone."
Angela Wigger, director of the St. Marys Convention & Visitors Bureau, said her office was busy with tourists seeking information about tourist-related activities in the city.
“It’s definitely been a busier Thursday than normal,” she said.
Most of the tourists are in town for the annual World War II submarine veterans ceremony at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, and the Damn the Torpedoes Challenge, a 300-mile trip from Athens to St. Marys for cars built in 1976 or earlier.
“Although our visitors aren’t here for the Georgia-Florida game, we’re still seeing a lot of activity,” she said. “We’re still going to have a good weekend in town."