With COVID-19 in the lineup, the Georgia/Florida football crowd’s annual blitz on St. Simons Island’s beaches presents new challenges when the festivities kick off this weekend.
So Lea King-Badyna has called an audible. Instead of holding Keep Golden Isles Beautiful’s beach cleanup on a Saturday as it has done for more than 10 years, the eco-friendly organization is dropping back and holding the event on Sunday.
Everything else remains the same. The 13th Annual GA/FLA Beach Sweep will be held Sunday, the day after the game in Jacksonville between the two universities, with volunteers gathering at 7:30 a.m. at the Coast Guard Beach walkover area.
Bags and gloves will be provided, and volunteers are needed, said King-Badyna, KGIB’s executive director.
From there, volunteers will be given instructions and will fan out to address litter issues at all 41 of the island’s beach access points, King-Badyna said. The effort should take no more than an hour per volunteer and social distancing practices will be observed.
“This is our home,” King-Badyna said. “And while volunteers are not necessarily generating the beach litter associated with Georgia/Florida weekend, it’s up to us to help keep our home and its important natural resources clean and litter free.”
Each year on the Friday before kickoff, thousands of college students and others converge on the island’s Coast Guard Beach for the annual blowout party known as “Frat Beach.” Most head down to Jacksonville the next day for the big football rivalry between Georgia and Florida.
Things are different this year. County officials have banned alcohol on the beach for the weekend, an effort to keep down the risks of spreading COVID-19.
However, folks still anticipate a fairly large crowd Friday for the Frat Beach party at Coast Guard Beach. It is also possible that revelers will spread out to other island beach locations, even though the weekend’s alcohol ban is for all St. Simons beaches.
On Saturday, seating is limited at Jacksonville’s TIAA Bank Field due to COVID-19 social distancing requirements in the stands. As a result, more students are likely to stick around St. Simons Island on Saturday to return for another day at the beaches, if they make the trip from Athens at all.
“Also, there’s no tailgating at the game,” King-Badyna said. “So there is a greater chance of larger crowds on St. Simons beaches on game day Saturday. Although that is still an unknown, for the annual community beach sweep to be more beneficial, we really had to move it to Sunday.”
Still, beach conditions in the wake of Frat Beach have improved in recent years. County public works crews make sure there are plenty of trash cans where crowds usually gather and that the revelers know why the cans are there.
Last year, 102 volunteers turned out to pick up more than 300 pounds of trash. Volunteers were able to concentrate on parking lots, nearby streets and on the small pieces of plastics and other trash that can be harmful to marine life, she said.
She encourages even more volunteers to join in this year.
“Keeping the Golden Isles clean and litter free benefits everyone — businesses, locals and visitors alike,” she said. “This annual cleanup can easily be part of anyone’s Georgia/Florida weekend.
“On this high-volume weekend, we encourage folks to help keep our beaches clean as part of the weekend football plans.”For more information, go to info.kbgib@gmail.com or call 912-279-1490.