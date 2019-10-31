GA club to host showing of The Lorax

Sustainability education can be fun and family-friendly, as the Glynn Academy Environmental Club plans to prove next week at its first event, “Glynn Academy Speaks for the Trees.”
The club will host a public screening of The Lorax on Nov. 5 and will offer craft activities for children. The free event will take place in the school’s cafeteria from 5 to 7 p.m.
The Environmental Club members were at work Tuesday preparing the eco-friendly craft activities attendees will be able to participate in while watching The Lorax, an animated film based on the Dr. Seuss story about the importance of protecting the natural environment.
Activities at the event will include painting soup cans and planting seeds inside, as well as face painting and rock painting.
“We got seeds donated from Keep Golden Isles Beautiful, so we will have the kids plant their own seeds, and they can pick which kind of seed they want and paint the outside of the can,” said Ramey Clark, a teacher at Glynn Academy and one of the club’s sponsors.
There will also be free concessions and club T-shirts for sale.
The goal of the event, Clark said, is not to raise money but instead offer a family-friendly night for the community’s children to learn about sustainability.
“We know we’re not going to make money off this event,” Clark said. “The kids really just want to do something for the community ... They came up with this, and they really have the passion for it.”
The event began as the brainchild of the club’s president, Sarah Weese.
“Younger children are most impressionable, so I’m thinking that a movie like this, especially something that’s fun and exciting, would be something that they would enjoy — and would learn from,” said Weese, a senior at GA. “And then maybe they can take that home to their parents.”
The club hopes this school year to become more involved and more well-known on GA’s campus. Their goal for the year is to purchase a $900 water fountain with a water bottle refilling feature. And as the campus continues to be renovated — the Science Building is under construction right now, and the Sidney Lanier building was renovated last school year — the students hope to help supply water bottle refilling stations for the buildings around campus.
“We have a great campus, and we’re redoing it,” Clark said. “But we’d really like to, as we’re redoing it, make it more eco-friendly.”
Earlier this school year, the club’s members took part in campus cleanups after school and took photos of the amounts of trash they picked up, which they later shared on the morning announcements and through the club’s Instagram account, @ga_environmentalclub.
The Instagram account also features eco-friendly memes and other pictures of the club at work.
The club’s ultimate goal, Clark said, is to bring GA’s campus up to speed with the current environmental movement.
“I would like to have a big impact on Glynn Academy as a whole, so maybe through education programs and looking into making the campus look nicer,” Weese said “We’ve done cleanups, and in the spring we would like to plant a garden.”
For more information about the event, please call 912-267-4210, ext. 3265.
Spotlight on Schools appears Thursdays. Contact Lauren McDonald at lmcdonald@thebrunswicknews.com or at 912-265-8320, ext. 322 to suggest a topic for a column.