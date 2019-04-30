The Glynn Academy boys golf team qualified for the Class 6A state tournament Monday by winning the area tournament at Valdosta Country Club.
The Red Terrors posted a 310 as a team with Bobby Hrdlicka's 75 leading the way. Pope Arline was two shots behind Hrdlicka with a 77. Worth Pickens and Josh Metzger rounded out Glynn's four-person total as each carded rounds of 79.
Glynn boys golf coach Mike Zito said the greens at Valdosta Country Club presented a challenge for the golfers. Zito said the greens were very sloped, comparing it to the ninth green at Augusta National, and that golfers were looking at a three-putt if they didn't put it below the hole.
"They're all striking the ball well," Zito said. "They didn't know the course well enough to put the ball below the hole. Even if you got pin high or a little above the hole, it was very difficult. All the scores were high throughout. They hit the ball about how they've been hitting it, which is above average. Their putting was below average."
Glynn won by 10 strokes ahead of Coffee High. Houston County was third with a 324, and Richmond Hill was fourth at 330.
Those are also the four teams who advanced to the state tournament. In area tournaments with 10 teams, the top four teams that card a 335 or better qualify.
The Class 6A state tournament will be held May 20-21 at Woodmont Golf Club in Canton.