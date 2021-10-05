The late Rev. Julius C. Hope, the first African-American to run for Brunswick City Commission, could soon have a street named after him.
The Brunswick City Commission will consider a request to rename G Street in his honor at Wednesday’s meeting.
Hope was a prominent civil rights leader in Brunswick who would later serve as president of the Georgia State Conference of the NAACP and later director of religious affairs for the national NAACP.
The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. with discussion about a roadway paving condition assessment, followed by an update on the Golden Ray cleanup.
In other business, the commission:
• Will consider the final two phases of the Magnolia Park drainage project.
The $2.8 million project will be funded from three sources, including a $1.5 million low-interest loan. The first phase of the work is nearly completed, including water line improvements by the Brunswick-Glynn Joint Water & Sewer Commission.
The work could be completed by July 1, 2022.
• Discuss previous parking lots at the city fire station on Gloucester Street, near Liberty Ship Park and Goodyear Park. The project is part of a state Environmental Protection Division program to help reduce stormwater runoff.
The areas were selected as ones that could make the greatest difference in the city.
The grant will pay $400,000, with the city’s share totaling $89,124.
• Discuss a proposed boardwalk trail linking Overlook Park on U.S. 17 to the Welcome Center at the F.J. Torras Causeway.
The city has been awarded a Transportation Alternatives Program grant to fund the design, permitting and construction of the project.
The total cost is $1.16 million. Work on the project would be done in four phases.
The virtual teleconference meeting can be viewed live at facebook.com/citybwkga or at cityofbrunswick-ga-gov.zoom.us/s/96851783762.