The Brunswick Urban Redevelopment Agency has come up with a recommendation they hope will convince city commissioners to approve the overdue construction of a splash pad at Mary Ross Waterfront Park.
Commissioners have been hesitant to fund the project, initially scheduled for completion this year in time for Memorial Day weekend, because of the COVID-19 pandemic and a shortfall of funds. The best price to compete the project, estimated to take about six months to complete once construction begins, is $895,000.
The money is needed to pay for construction of an accessory building to house the pumps and bathrooms and run water lines to the splash pad after it’s installed. There is only a little more than $326,000 remaining SPLOST VI funds for improvements at the park.
Al Verheyn, chair of the URA, is scheduled to make a presentation at Wednesday’s meeting to ask city commissioners for approval of his suggestion on how to complete the project. He is recommending the city use the more than $326,000 in SPLOST VI funds and the estimated $210,000 in accrued SPLOST interest to pay for part of the project, leaving commissioners to figure out where the remaining $359,000 will come from to pay for the project.
In other business, city commissioners will be asked to approve a resolution in support of Amendment 1, a bill on the Nov. 3 ballot that would allow the Georgia General Assembly to dedicate fee collections for the statutorily designated programs. The amendment, if approved, would ensure funds are not diverted to the general fund or for other purposes from specifically dedicated to purposes such as law enforcement training, teen driver’s education, and illegal tire dump and hazardous waste site cleanups.
City commissioners will also consider approval of a deed of conveyance between the city and the Brunswick-Glynn Joint Water and Sewer Commission.
The meeting, which begins at 6 p.m., will start with a presentation from an official from Bird Ride Inc, followed with updates about the city’s ordinance revision project and a pedestrian crossing at Fourth Street and Newcastle Street.
The meeting can be viewed by going to the links on the city website, on facebook.com/COBMeetings or cityofbrunswick-ga-gov-zoom.us/j/92039860828.