A bill that could have blocked a new landfill in Brantley County near the Satilla River did not pass the state General Assembly this year and its future is uncertain.
After being introduced in 2019, Senate Bill 384 made it through to the Georgia House of Representatives before the COVID-19 pandemic struck in March. The state General Assembly went into recess shortly after, coming back into session early this month to close out the legislative year.
Outgoing Sen. William Ligon, R-White Oak, said the very short time the assembly had left meant many bills would be left on the cutting room floor.
While the bill may not have passed, Ligon said it did “advanced a cause.”
“It’s certainly brought it to the attention of people all across the state who have a love for our wild areas,” Ligon said. “I think people have some recognition that we have places that are proper for a landfill, and some places just aren’t proper.”
Ligon illustrated the point by looking at another bill he sponsored in the Senate which did pass. It allows a McIntosh County landfill near a bombing range to expand.
“That one was out of the way, not adjacent to any natural resources, and there were no objections,” Ligon said.
Rep. Stephen Meeks, R-Screven, picked up the bill dealing with the Brantley County issue in the House, Ligon said. As Ligon is not seeking reelection this year, he said it may be up to Meeks to carry the torch next year.
Ligon introduced the bill in response to a proposal by Brantley County Development Partners to construct a landfill between Atkinson and Waynesville.
Local authorities, residents and environmental organizations have tried to stop the plan, saying a landfill at that location is likely to pollute the area, which has a high water table, significant wetlands and is regularly inundated by rain.
Advocates for preserving South Georgia’s blackwater river will continue to oppose locating the landfill so close to the river.
“It is really disappointing that S.B. 384 did not make it through the House on the final days of the legislative session, but it has brought a lot of attention to the issue of poorly sited landfills in the coastal plain,” said Satilla Riverkeeper Laura Early.
“The Satilla Riverkeeper and our members will continue to work to ensure that a landfill does not endanger the Satilla River, its surrounding wetlands or groundwater.”
On the other side of the issue, the Brantley County Development Partners contend the bill could not have retroactively applied to its project.
“I think somebody would have made that argument, but that would fly in the face of a lot of law,” said Mark Johnson, a local attorney representing the developer.
Johnson said the company’s owners — who maintain they received assurances and have invested enough money to have a vested right in constructing the landfill — see this as an opportunity to communicate with the public.
Some Brantley residents have claimed the developer was intentionally deceptive when speaking publicly in the past about the project.
“I can’t talk much about the past because I wasn’t there, but we’re going to communicate more through public meetings and ads,” Johnson said.
He said the Brantley County Commission seems unwilling to assist in that effort, but that the developer will persist.
Landfills are necessary to protect the environment from waste pollution, especially as older area landfills start to reach capacity, he said.
Brantley County Development Partners has continued working on getting the necessary approvals to build the landfill.
Last month, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources issued a site suitability notice for the landfill over the objections of more than 9,000 people. A suitability notice is only half of the DNR’s approval process, however.
Currently, the developer is challenging Brantley County on a change to the property’s zoning and the county’s solid waste management plan that would block the landfill in federal court.