It works, but it doesn’t smell very good.
But fortunately, it’s not something $10.3 million from a low-interest loan from the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority — an agency dedicated to helping water and sewer utilities finance projects — couldn’t fix.
Using around $600,000 of the borrowed funds, the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission is in the process of installing a new odor elimination system at the Academy Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant on U.S. 341 to complement some bacterial processes put in place at various sewer pump stations leading to the plant.
Like nearly every other sector of the economy, COVID-19 has impacted the availability of material in the sewage treatment world. The JWSC is only waiting on new screens to filter out material like plastic, cloth and certain papers from sewage before it finishes installing the new system, which may be in the spring, said JWSC Executive Director Andrew Burroughs.
Starting the processes of eliminating odious gasses before they reached the plant alleviated the issue somewhat, Burroughs said. But once the raw sewage reaches the plant, it’s pumped into an open-air wet well before starting the first step of the treatment process.
There was little the JWSC could do about that until after Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Irma in 2017, when the utility’s administration started researching options to finance some new generators to power water and sewer pump stations during a power outage.
One $15 million loan from GEFA and the JWSC provided the funds to finance a new odor control tower, among many other improvements at the Academy Creek plant.
The odor control tower functions using a medium to draw odor-causing bacteria out of the gas that comes from the wet well as it passes upward through the tower.
Burroughs said 99.9% of the sulfides are removed, the performance the manufacturer guaranteed.
After going up the tower, cleaned air passes through a set of carbon filters before ireturned to the atmosphere. Given the effectiveness of the tower, Burroughs said the filters wouldn’t be necessary most of the time but are a failsafe measure.
With the combination of the bacterial processes started before sewage reaches the plant, the odor control tower and the carbon filters, Burroughs said complaints about odor at the plant should be a thing of the past.
It’s not particularly costly in the long run. The startup fee is high, but maintenance should only cost a few thousand dollars a year, he said.
By comparison, the budget for all three treatment plants in the Brunswick area is $5 million. Academy Creek gets the majority of that.
The odor control system is not the only improvement. GEFA’s loan also went toward replacing the sewage splitter box — a large concrete cube in which sewage is directed to one of three aeration basins — with a new model, one much smaller and more efficient.
In the aeration basins, sewage is churned so that the bacteria used to break down solid waste can get the air it needs.
From there, the broken down sewage flows into clarifiers, which slow the water down and allow the remaining solid waste to settle. The solid waste is collected from the bottom while the water is pumped into what Burroughs called the chlorine contact chamber.
Water is treated with chlorine and filtered one last time before being returned to Academy Creek.
Other improvements include a new set of filters that would come in before the chlorine contact chamber, further improving water quality. They have not gone online due to software issues.
The loan also paid for a new system to transport sludge — the leftover solid mass from the treatment process — from the Dunbar Creek and Southport treatment plants to Academy Creek to dry.
Dry sludge — called cake by the plant’s crew — is much lighter and cheaper to transport to and drop off at a disposal site than sludge, saving the utility tens of thousands a year.
The improvements save the JWSC money, but they’re also good for the environment and the community, Burroughs said.
By replacing some of the old infrastructure with more efficient and often smaller new equipment, the plant can keep up with demand without having to increase in size, he said.
This won’t be an issue for a while, he said, as the Academy Creek plant is now able to process about twice as much as the average wastewater flow it receives.