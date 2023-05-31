While local tourism set records during the pandemic, motels along Interstate 95 struggled.
Now, applications will be accepted starting May 15 until funds run out for motel and bed and breakfast inn owners in need of relief.
The business must be subject to the accommodations tax and be established prior to April 2019, and must be able to demonstrate negative impact of COVID-19 by providing federal income tax returns showing 15% or greater reduction in revenue adjusted for COVID-19 costs in 2020 over 2019. Businesses can provide FEIN, W9, and a federal and state return from calendar year 2019 and 2020.
And they cannot owe any state taxes.
Eligible participants must demonstrate a negative impact of COVID-19 by providing earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBIDTA, from 2019 and 2020, along with a narrative on what contributed to the changes.
A list will be required for all local, state, and federal COVID-19 relief funds received and how the funds were used to address the impact of COVID-19 on the organization.
Information on an existing operational gap after receiving relief funds is also required.
Funds will be awarded for operational costs associated with maintaining and running a property based on the demonstrated loss incurred by the hotel or bed-and-breakfast. Examples of operational costs include but are not limited to rent, insurance, wages, utility costs, sales and accounting, marketing and travel agent commissions.
Contact Max.Levy@opb.georgia.gov to apply or for more information.
