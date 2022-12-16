Eat'n Together

Volunteers with Eat’n Together pack bags of food.

 Provided photo

A new local initiative aims to ensure that all students receive well-balanced, full meals at school regardless of whether their family can pay.

Eat’n Together, a local organization fighting food insecurity in Glynn and surrounding counties, recently launched a fundraiser to generate donations for 18 area schools. The goal is to prevent students from being served what’s called alternative lunch.

More from this section

Checkers helps Manna House feed those in need

Checkers helps Manna House feed those in need

Providing meals for 300-plus people in need every day of the week is hard work, but Manna House, a soup kitchen in downtown Brunswick, got some help Wednesday from a newcomer to the community — Checkers.

Cemetery set to honor fallen soldier

Cemetery set to honor fallen soldier

The Oak Grove Cemetery Society will honor fallen soldier Spc. Christopher J. Holland and Gold Star families Dec. 17 during its third Wreaths Across America ceremony.