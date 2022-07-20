Funding for the continued development of Columbia-class, ballistic missile submarines for Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay is included in a measure passed by the lower chamber of Congress.
The funding is part of the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act approved by the U.S. House.
The new vessels will replace the aging fleet of Ohio-class submarines ported at Kings Bay and at the base in Bangor, Wash.
Kings Bay is currently undergoing a major renovation at a cost of more than $1 billion to prepare the infrastructure for the new boats. They are expected to begin arriving later this decade.
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, praised the legislation approved by both sides of the House. Kings Bay, in southeastern Camden County, is in Carter’s district.
“An unprepared military benefits no one but our enemies,” Carter said. “By upgrading the submarine fleet at Kings Bay, we are bolstering the First District’s military prowess and investing in the people who invest in our nation’s security.
“This is an exciting win for our state and the nation. The next generation of submarine pilots have a bright future in Georgia.”