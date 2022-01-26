Funding for a sorely needed new evidence room for the Glynn County Police Department was recommended during Tuesday’s finance committee meeting.
Committee members unanimously voted to approve the $87,500 bid by Sapelo Building Solutions to construct the new evidence room on the second floor of the Public Safety Building.
The existing evidence room on the first floor will be converted into office space.
In other business:
• Blythe Island Regional Park could soon have horseback riding services.
Committee members approved a request from Golden Isles Carriage and Trail at Three Oaks Farm to establish a horse riding concession at the park.
The vendor will spend between $50,000 and $60,000 to create new trails, fencing and an office. Rides will be offered during business hours. Horses would not be kept at the park overnight.
The vendor also agreed to a 1-year agreement, with the option to renew four more years with the condition that prices increase no more than 5% during the time of the agreement. Any increase higher than 5% will require a new contract with the county.
An estimated 10 to 12 horses will be brought to the park each day, with possible horse and buggy rides during the holidays or special events.
• Tennis courts at Selden Park could soon be repaired and resurfaced. The committee will recommend starting the process to establish the specifications and scope of work needed to issue an invitation to bid on the project.
• New playground equipment is coming to Turtle River Park. The $62,000 in funding will come from the District 1 capital allocation.
• Drainage issues in Trawler Court in River Ridge subdivision will be addressed soon. Committee members are recommending $40,000 in funding for the supplies and materials needed for the county’s Public Works Department to install more and larger stormwater pipes to improve drainage in the area.
• Drainage along Coquina Drive and Coquina Circle may be addressed through a project paid for through the American Rescue Act.
• Sidewalks considered to be tripping hazards will soon be repaired. Georgia Safe Sidewalks, based in Lawrenceville, will repair sidewalks on Cate Road, Crispen Boulevard, Cypress Run, Demere Road, Frederica Road and Ocean Road.