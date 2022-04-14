The first of four phases to correct stormwater issues at College Park will begin by the end of the year.
An estimated $12 million in funding is approved for the work on all four phases with no delays thanks to a $10.6 million community development block grant from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.
An additional $1.4 million in local funding from the city of Brunswick and Glynn County has been contributed to the project.
Garrow Alberson, Brunswick city engineer, said the money is coming from one of the hurricane recovery funds and it was unexpected for funding for the entire project to be approved.
“We didn’t even realize this funding would be available,” he said.
Alberson said the College Park area has had flooding issues for years that will finally be resolved once the work is done. He said it will take about three years for it to be completed once work begins.
“Flooding is the biggest complaint from residents,” he said. “We can’t get the storm water out quickly enough. This will help a lot of those problems. It’s good news.”
Alberson said the improvements are designed to handle a 50-year storm.
Interim Glynn County Manager Mike Stewart said the drainage improvements will have a positive impact on residents living in the College Park community.
“This award allows for an investment which will improve the quality of life in this neighborhood, as well as improve water quality and drainage in College Park for years to come,” he said.
Brunswick City Manager Regina McDuffie thanked the city and county staff for their work to get the grant.
“The city of Brunswick is pleased to partner with Glynn County to support improvements in this area,” she said. “This project enables us to jointly address critical infrastructure issues within the city and county. The College Park neighborhood has waited a long time for these improvements; I’m just thankful that it is finally coming to fruition.”