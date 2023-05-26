The Brunswick Judicial Circuit is among 37 in Georgia to be awarded a grant to help with the backlog of cases caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
A total of more than $2.1 million will be awarded to the judicial circuit in the first and second cycles of the American Rescue Act Plan for the 2023 calendar year.
The awards include funding for temporary personnel to respond to the case backlog, such as senior judges, judges to serve by designation, court clerks, prosecutors, security personnel, investigators, victim support staff and court reporters.
It will also help pay for rental costs for temporary space to hold court, supplies and materials, mandatory education and training for certain personnel, and staff to support grant administration.
Funding will also help pay for audio visual equipment modernization, including evidence presentation tools, assisted listening systems, video conferencing and remote appearance systems, improved court reporting interfaces, and general audio and video improvements aimed at assisting the circuits in reducing their backlog of serious violent felony cases.
Georgia Chief Justice Michael P. Boggs, chair of the Judicial Council and the ARPA Committee, said delays during the first year have subsided, though hiring challenges continue in various judicial circuits across the state. He is overseeing the application process for the grants, and the Judicial Council’s Administrative Office of the Courts is facilitating the grant application, award, compliance, and reporting processes.
The funds are awarded on a calendar year basis and all funds allocated to the judicial branch must be spent by Dec. 31, 2024.
“Despite the challenges, I’m very proud of the work our judges and court personnel are making throughout the state in successfully implementing their grant-funded case backlog plans,” Boggs said. “We look forward to the support and efficiencies the audio-visual equipment modernization will provide to move cases faster and without technical delays and I am pleased to see the thoughtful and planned responses to this opportunity.”
Mark Spalding, court administrator for the judicial circuit, said the court system is still working through the backlog of cases. Spalding said the first phase of funding was used for personnel and the second phase for audio-visual equipment.
Glynn County was awarded more than $251,000. Camden, Jeff Davis and Wayne counties each awarded more than $292,000.
The improved audio visual capabilities will enable some court proceedings to be conducted virtually, saving counties money and increasing the court’s abilities to conduct proceedings.