The city commission recently approved its community development block grant program for fiscal year 2020.
The funding supports city programs that serve low- and moderate-income residents.
The city prepares an action plan annually to describe to the public and to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development how the city intends to spend its allocation.
The city’s allocation this year is $384,830.
“Brunswick is what we call an ‘entitlement city’ because we have a large number of low- to moderate-income residents,” said Dominique Mack-Collins, director of the Department of Neighborhood and Community Services for the city of Brunswick. “We are allotted a certain amount of dollars based on population and things of that nature. The money is funded down from the state.”
The block grant addresses housing, community development and economic development needs in the city.
One overarching goal is to make lasting impact in the community.
“Our priority always has to be the same — serving people who are low- to moderate- income,” Mack-Collins said. “We received applications in January, and each application is reviewed for capacity, for the project’s merits and our priorities beyond serving folks that are low- to moderate-income.”
The Department of Neighborhood and Community Services maintains coordination and oversight of the funding. A portion of the funding was also allotted for program administration, fair housing outreach and demolition.
The funding plays a crucial role in leveraging the money available for these programs and fills gaps in services, Mack-Collins said.
“This grant is able to make a lot of changes for our community, and it shows the direct impact that the city has, aligning with change makers in our community,” she said.
Seven agencies and their projects were selected to receive funding this year:
• Roosevelt Lawrence Community Center, $17,000
• Coastal Outreach Soccer, $15,000
• Foster Love Ministries, Inc., $5,000
• SSG Dustin Michael Wright Foundation-Veterans, $5,000
• Safe Harbor Children’s Center, Inc., $10,000
• Rebuilding Together, $ 5,657
• Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority, Inc., $85,000