Full-service marketing firm celebrates 12 years

It wasn’t long ago that local businesses had to go outside the confines of Glynn County to retain a full-service marketing ad design firm. There were limited choices in the vicinity, which paved the way for h2o creative group to open its doors.
Now celebrating its 12th anniversary, h2o creative group doesn’t only count local businesses among its customers, but an array of clients that span the globe. Managing partner Jonathan Havens said, in addition to their local clients, the firm has partnerships with many regional, national and global clients that have allowed h2o to flourish and expand.
“h2o creative group is a relationship-based company,” said Havens. “Since 2009, we have continuously pushed our clients’ brand and message to the forefront of the market, bringing vitality, out-of-the-box thinking and creative energy to everything we do.”
The aim, he said, is to be their clients’ trusted long-term partner and collaborate with them to officer creative solutions, comprehensive marketing strategies, including branding and corporate identity, advertising, graphic design, web design and programming, packaging, photography and videography.
h2o, he said, also keeps tabs on the digital arena and remains on the forefront of technology and applicable strategies.
“Who are we?” Havens queried. “h2o creative group is a collection of individuals who have pooled skill sets and expertise to create a powerful marketing and design agency, garnering consistent national recognition for our work.
“We also take great pride in supporting our community that has supported us.”
Havens said the people who work at h2o creative group set it apart from the competition.
“We started with three employees and now are in the process of bringing our 14th full-time team member on board,” he said.
Other characteristics that set the firm apart are its commitment to allowing full, open and free creative exploration in all areas of the business.
“From branding, graphic design, photography to website design and development, our team members bring exactly what they are good at for the betterment of our client partners that trust us with their brands,” Havens said.
Transparency plays a huge role in the firm’s core values.
“We are real people and allow our clients to have virtually unrestricted direct contact with all team members,” he said.
The advantage of working with a local ad marketing firm is the availability and access to team members when clients need to be in touch. Havens lauds the accessibility of h2o creative group via website, email and telephone.
Most folks, though, find them in the grocery store or in restaurants, on the ball field, or at a local event. Many times clients and team members have children who attend school together.
“See, we are local, real folks from all backgrounds, of all ages and experiences who bring the energy our clients need to fuel their brands, goods and services,” said Havens. “How about y’all just stop by our downtown Brunswick office and say ‘hello?’”
Breakout:
h2o creative group has its offices at 1208 Newcastle St., Suite 101, in Brunswick. The phone number is 912-275-7846, and the website is h2ocreativegroup.com, and they also have a presence on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The team is available 24 hours a day, but physically in the office from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays..