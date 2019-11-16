With the end of the calendar year coming, the city of Brunswick has a full agenda for Wednesday’s city commission meeting at Old City Hall.
The meeting will start a 4 p.m. with three different presentations.
Prashant Gupta, remediation manager, Honeywell, will give a presentation about the proposed remedy for OU3 at the LCP site.
The second presentation will be regarding a public transit study. And the final presentation will be from a group of government and environmental organizations to discuss rising sea levels, mitigation for flooding and advised preventative measures to consider.
When the regularly scheduled meeting begins at 6 p.m., commissioners will consider entering into an agreement with the Georgia Department of Transportation for funding to conduct a transit route study and to purchase vehicles that could include buses, trolley buses or vans.
The transit study presented earlier in the meeting will indicate the need for public transportation in Brunswick has increased greatly.
The total amount for the project is $423,646. The state will provide $42,290 and the city will provide $43,040, with the remainder paid with federal transportation funds. The city will also purchase the rolling stock once routes are developed.
Commissioners will also consider disciplinary actions for Golden Isles Liquor and L Street Liquor for alcohol sales violations.
A contract between the city and Elkins Construction, LLC, for pre-constuction services and construction of the Oglethorpe Convention Center will be considered by commissioners.
City attorney items include approval of a contract with Penn Credit Corp. for the legal collection of past due fine amounts for Brunswick Municipal Court, government pole attachment license agreements with wireless facilities and an amendment to the scrap tire ordinances.
City officials will also discuss a request from the Brunswick-Glynn Joint Water and Sewer Commission to amend metering, charge system and other rates, fees and charges, as well as leak adjustments in water and sewer billing.