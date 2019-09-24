Salvagers are days away from beginning the delicate work of removing some 300,000 gallons of fuel from the shipwrecked Golden Ray, the 656-foot freighter that has been overturned in the St. Simons Sound since Sept. 8, U.S Coast Guard officials said Monday.
Meanwhile, signs of oil and other contaminants from the foundering ship continue to appear in the surrounding inland waters and marshes, according to U.S. Coast Guard officials and environmental stewards. The huge ship rolled over on its port side while departing the Port of Brunswick in the dark morning hours of Sept. 8 with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles.
The Coast Guard reported Sunday that “oil and sheen” had been detected in several locations on inland waters, adding that there is evidence that fuel is at times still leaking from the Golden Ray.
Meanwhile, the Altamaha Riverkeeper recruited University of Georgia environmental specialists this past weekend to conduct samples in outlying waters surrounding the shipwreck, said Fletcher Sams, executive director of the riverkeeper. Results of those tests could be available later this week or early next week, Sams said.
Sams said the Altamaha Riverkeeper has requested a fuel sample directly from the Golden Ray for comparison purposes. He expressed concerns Monday that Coast Guard officials have not immediately responded to his request. Coast Guard Lt. Kit Pace said Monday the Riverkeeper’s request “is being considered.”
Removing the Golden Ray from the St. Simons Sound is a herculean project that is expected to take months to achieve, the operation’s Unified Command concedes. The first order of business is to pump out hundreds of thousands of gallons of fuel from the ship. Work crews are continuing efforts to make the ship’s interior safe for workers to get inside and begin the work of draining its many fuel tanks, Pace said.
The actual removal of fuel could begin in a matter of days, he said. Chief among the preparations is assuring the air inside is clear.
“I would say we would measure that in days, not weeks, when we are going to going to tap into that first tank,” Pace said. “They’re working on making the space safe inside the skin of the ship. The salvaging team is working on cleaning the air.”
“Oil and sheen” has been found in several locations, including “the confluence of the Back, MacKay and Frederica Rivers, with varying degrees of oil and sheen in the marshes,” according to Sunday’s Unified Command statement.
Additionally, the statement said, “shoreline impacts have been identified near Quarantine Island, Lanier Island, Bird Island.”
The Unified Command said it has put numerous boats and experts on local waters to detect and combat pollutants from the Golden Ray. The Unified Command consists primarily of the Coast Guard, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and private sector contractor Gallagher Marine Services of New Jersey.
The command has employed some 5,500 feet of contaminant absorbent boom and topwater barrier boom, he said. Additionally, skimmer boats have siphoned oily waters; individuals have conducted direct cleanups on beaches and shorelines, Pace said.
Crews with the Altamaha Riverkeeper reported last week finding “fresh” and “weathered oil” in similar locations, as reported in The News. Sams said riverkeeper crews found still more oil during a scouting trip on the water Monday morning.
“From what we found this morning, it looks like some very very fresh oil in the Back River and MacKay River,” Sams said. “Some of these oilings penetrate 15 meters into the marsh from the shoreline.”
Lab technicians from the University of Georgia joined a team with the Altamaha Riverkeeper to take samples of local waters for testing this past weekend, Sams said. He said the technicians are under the supervision of UGA professor Samantha Joye, an oceanographer and marine biologist who is considered an expert on oil spills. She worked extensively on the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil disaster in the Gulf of Mexico.
The samples were taken within a 10-mile radius of the shipwreck, Fletcher said. He added that the response to his request for a fuel sample directly from the Golden Ray raises “transparency issues” for the Altamaha Riverkeeper.
“They said they do not know if the responsible party would agree to let us have a sample,” Fletcher said. “I have a lot of concern that this is being driven by the responsible party.”
Pace said it is not a simple process to provide a sample to an outside entity. Issues include precedent for providing other outside groups access to samples, as well as “chain of custody” concerns. He added that Unified Command is concerned with numerous additional sources of pollutants onboard the Golden Ray, including fuel and other fluids in the vehicles it was carrying.
“(Sams) did make a request for samples from the vessel,” Pace said. “It is being considered. In this instance, there are multiple potential sources of pollution.”
Pace said the Unified Command welcomes the UGA researchers’ involvement in water quality testing. “That’s good news,” he said. “We need as many qualified sources testing the environment as possible.”
Meanwhile, shipping into the Port of Brunswick remains open on a case-by-case basis, Unified Command said. The Golden Ray now lies to the south side of the shipping channel that runs through the St. Simons Sound to the port.
All 24 members of the Golden Ray’s crew were rescued, including four merchant mariners who had to be plucked from a hole cut in the ship’s hull more than 30 hours later. All of the ship’s Filipino and South Korean crew members left the area to return home last week, said Vicki West, Executive Director of the International Seafarers Center in Brunswick.
Most of the crew arrived at the center hours after the shipwreck with nothing but the clothes on their backs. The community responded by donating clothing, shoes and other gifts to merchant mariners, who were kept in a local motel. Local restaurants provided meals on a daily basis during the crew’s stay here.
“They were very grateful for all of the material items that were given them, but also for the many prayers they received,” West said. “They were well taken care of, that’s for sure. But they were very, very glad to be going home.”
Folks who spot signs of environmental contamination on local waters are urged call 1-800-424-8802, which is the hotline of the Coast Guard’s National Response Center.