FRONTLINE HEROES: Volunteers making masks

Quilting bees and sewing bees are the things of bygone eras, or so trendsetters would have you believe. That’s certainly not the case. Cloth masks, used by everyone these days to help prevent the COVID-19 virus, are being made by civic groups, friends, businesses and individuals throughout the Golden Isles, and donated to the Southeast Georgia Health System, along with other organizations and individuals.
After reading about the shortage of masks the local healths system was experiencing, Lynda Gallagher, owner of Art Downtown and the Brunswick Actors’ Theatre, thought it would be a good project to undertake, so she enlisted the help of her friend, Amy Lovin. Things were at loose ends. Performances at had been canceled, the art gallery had been closed to walk-in visitors and schools had been closed, putting Lovin, a schoolteacher, on an unplanned furlough.
“We began to read and search patterns, i.e., the best fabric to use, what to use instead of elastic, what patterns were best, and did hospitals prefer,” Gallagher said. “It took a minute.”
The sewing project with soon under way, with Lovin and Gallagher sewing at the gallery in the beginning.
“We had one sewing machine, and Emmi Shepard Doucette loaned us hers,” Gallagher said. “Christina Morrow is cutting fabric at her home. Angie Aimar and Debbie Stevens have donated fabric.”
Much of the fabric was purchased from JoAnn Fabric’s at Golden Isles Plaza. Gallagher said the store had a nice selection of good 100 percent cotton fabric. Since elastic wasn’t available
when the group began its project, they used a navy blue cotton stage curtain to make the strapping, so people could tie on their masks.
These days, Morrow is washing and cutting the fabric and Lovin and Gallagher do the assembly and sewing.
To date, Brunswick Actors’ Theatre has donated more than 37 masks to Southeast Georgia Health System, and given several others to individuals.
Auret Cavedo, co-owner of Island Drapes and Upholstery, first learned of the need for masks after her husband read about the shortage at the health system and called them.
The Cavedos and their colleagues have been busy. Glynn County Community Development has contracted with the company for more than 2,000 masks.
“We are donating 100 to the health system, but plan on making more once all our orders have been met,” Cavedo said.
Island Drapes and Upholstery is making two different types of drawstring masks with 100 percent cotton fabric that can be machine washed and dried.
One, Cavedo said, has an attached lining, and the other has a pocket in the bottom where the user can insert an additional filter as extra protection.
“We decided to stay away from elastics that fit around the ears, as people were complaining about the strain on their ears,” she said. “With our design there is one drawstring which loops around the neck and ties on top or in back of the head — as tight or as loose as you wish. When you untie the mask it hangs around your neck on your chest — so no fear of putting it down and
getting it contaminated or losing it.”
St. Simons Island resident Debbie Williamson said her foray into mask-making was almost by accident. Her sister began making masks using men’s dress shirts that could no longer be worn, because her two children were in hot spots for COVID-19 — one in San Francisco, the other in
Boston.
“I’m a crafty girl, stir crazy, and had a lot of leftover fabric that needed used,” Williamson said, adding that the first two people she made masks for were her daughter and soon-to be son-in-law, in Athens, and her son, in Atlanta.
Williamson was able to make 40-50 masks with her leftover fabric, when she saw a link on the St. Simons Community Church website that requested masks for the health system. She then sought out pre-cut squares of fabric and made another 100 or so masks.
She donated 80 to the health system. She’s concerned that there won’t be enough fabric to make as many masks as needed.
“Availability of scraps is becoming a problem,” Williamson said.
According to a statement from Southeast Georgia Health System, they had received more than 1,400 masks since asking for donations on March 30. A list of those who have donated the masks can be found at https://www.sghs.org/News-Center/2020/April/Sew ing-Can-Save-Lives-
Community-Support-Protects.aspx.
Kristin Doll, CAVS, director of volunteer services, is overseeing the project, and finds it heartwarming that even in challenging times, the community is coming together for the greater
good. Doll coordinates with health system departments and leadership to determine the locations in most need of personal protective equipment, known as PPE.
“Our first donations were sent to our Senior Care Centers for team members and residents.” Doll said. “Then we began distribution to our team members who work in departments that do not perform direct patient care in order to preserve our PPE resources for clinical team members. Some have gone to our administrative team members, finance, business office, labs, medical records, patient experience, etc.”
The health system is continuing to accept masks. They must be made of tightly woven cotton
fabric, and since they’re laundered in high heat with bleach, elastic straps or cloth ties are preferred.
The mask must be large enough to completely cover the nose and mouth, and pre-washing the fabric is recommended to prevent shrinkage.
Masks may be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the temporary main entrance of the Brunswick Campus, under the covered parking area at Parkwood Drive and Kemble Ave., and at the main entrance to the Camden Campus, in St. Marys. The drop-off
bin is just inside the lobby doors. Donations should include the name(s) of the sewers, name of the group/business/organization who donated the masks and a contact number or email.
For more information, contact Kristin Doll at 912-466-1071 or kdoll@sghs.org.