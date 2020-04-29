By DERRICK DAVIS
The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a worldwide tragedy, but the fight against the virus has also brought out the best in some communities. April McPherson, the lead server at Tipsy McSway’s Neighborhood Bar and Grill, has experienced — and demonstrated — just that.
A popular local hotspot in downtown Brunswick, Tipsy McSway’s is normally radiating with the sound of live music and a lively crowd. Now, the buzz is limited to a line waiting on to-go orders and the occasional outside diners.
Although the restaurant has had to alter its services in accordance with state guidelines, McPherson and the rest of the staff have worked to ensure the spirit of Tipsy’s persists.
Glynn County shutdown all in-dining restaurants March 26, limiting businesses like Tipsy McSway’s to curbside pickup. Since they’re unable to render the same warm reception, McPherson and the staff have worked to foster those sentiments through preparation in providing extra napkins, plasticware, and any potential condiment the customer could need.
They’ve also explored other methods of expressing their gratitude, including decorating each to-go box.
Some boxes feature hand-drawn works, and others are adorned with a Christmas card-esque photo of the restaurant’s staff. Also included is a thank you note from owner Susan Bates with a tip for a fun way customers can earn 10 percent off their next order.
“It started off, as each order came up, we were sort of decorating each box that was being made,” McPherson said. “Because it’s a lot slower than we were used to before, volume-wise, we were just sitting here in-between customers thinking, ‘What can we do to pass the time but still bring a level of happiness and joy to our customers?’
“Well, we thought if we decorate on the boxes before the food is made, we can do better designs. It wouldn’t be so rushed and hurried. So we take our time and decorate boxes throughout our shift so they can be used and just make the customers feel more welcomed and feel a little bit of the love that we want them to feel because we do really love them and appreciate them for choosing us. They could go to any other place that’s open, or choose a chain restaurant over a local place, but we’re so excited that they’re choosing a local place.”
In order to make sure the restaurant is as safe as possible, Tipsy’s has gone above and beyond in an effort to quell the concerns of any potential customers.
Cleanliness and proper sanitation procedures are crucial considerations as is, and Tipsy McSway’s has collectively stepped its game up another notch with each employee wearing a mask throughout their shift and changing gloves between each customer interaction to prevent the chance of cross contamination.
“We were super clean before, but we’re extra clean now,” McPherson said. “As in, every time a customer uses a pen or uses our guest check pads, where we give them their receipts so they understand how much they owe us, every time it’s used, we’re wiping it down, spraying it down, cleaning both of those things, wiping down the menu in-between every customer, where as before it was once a shift you’re wiping that stuff down, but now you’re doing it in-between every single customer.”
Tipsy’s is seeing more to-go orders than McPherson can recall in her five years at the restaurant, but she, the business and its staff, are still feeling the effects of drastically fewer orders overall.
On the average night before the virus, there would be a minimum of five people working the front of the restaurant between severs, runners, managers and bartenders. Temporary layoffs have cut the number of front-of-the-house workers to just five total with a maximum of two or three working per shift.
McPherson herself is making about 30 percent of what she was before COVID-19, but she’s found a way to continue looking at the bright side.
“We’re just being more responsible with our finances,” McPherson said. “We’re not really spending any frivolous money because we don’t have an frivolous money right now. But we’re OK. We’re making it. I think that’s all we can really ask for.
“I’m grateful to still be working, I’m grateful for the opportunity, and Susan has been amazing. She’s really made sure that all of us are OK, and we’re able to work if we want to work.”
McPherson praised Bates’ creativity and innovation in drumming up ways to bring in tips for the servers and other employees, and the local community has shown its support by increasingly tipping on to-go order in an effort to make up for some of the lost wages.
“People have stepped it up big time,” McPherson said. “We’ve had some regular customers who have come out of the woodwork and just brought a massive tip for everybody so we can all split it, which is amazing.”
In addition to supporting Tipsy McSway’s, the community has supported one another during this trying time.
McPherson has witnessed customers purchase substantial amounts on gift cards to help the business through its hardships, and others have distributed gift cards amongst family, friends, and others in need of assistance.
“If they’re coming from a neighborhood that’s a little bit of a distance away, they call their neighbors and ask if their neighbors want anything to eat, and they’ll bring it back for their neighbors too,” McPherson said.
“Other people are coming and ordering food, (last Thursday) morning, for instance, we had a huge order for the hospital, someone else bought meals for the hospital for us to take over to them.
“That’s really, really heart-warming, and it just shows the people in the community, not only are they supporting Tipsy’s, but they want to support the other people on the front lines.”
Gov. Brian Kemp announced last week that restaurants are allowed to open for in-person dining beginning Monday, provided they follow conditions that include (among others): no more than 10 patrons per 500-square feet are allowed inside at once, all employees wear masks at all times, employers screen and evaluate workers who exhibit signs of illness, such as a fever over 100.4 degrees and a cough or shortness of breath, party sizes are limited to no more than six per table, and employers train employees on the importance of frequent hand washing, use of hand sanitizers and avoiding touching their faces.
Still, a bit apprehensive about opening while the state is still under a shelter-in-place order through April 30, Tipsy McSway’s is not planning to immediately open its in-door seating to patrons.
But the restaurant is closer to returning to business as usual — offering drinks from the bar and seven outdoor tables Monday — and the unconditional love demonstrated by the community is a big reason why.
“I would just say thank you to anyone that’s ordered, not just from Tipsy’s, but from any local restaurant here in Glynn County,” McPherson said. “Every single server and bartender, we all appreciate it. It really does mean the world to us.
“Regular customers, non-regular customers, everybody who has come in and tipped us anything, any dollar amount, we are so grateful for because it really does help our families and it goes directly to all of us.”
