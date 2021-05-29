Stroke Team Improves Longevity, ReducesDisability
Fear can be our friend when it helps us avoid danger. When fear forces us to take unhealthy risks, however, it can be our foe. Doctors and nurses working in Southeast Georgia Health System’s Stroke Program know this all too well.
When the pandemic struck, Phillip P. Amodeo, M.D., a board-certified neurologist at Southeast Georgia Physician Associates–Neurology and medical director for the Health System’s Stroke Program, and Cynthia Gahm, R.N., Stroke Program coordinator, say stroke patients were reluctant to seek immediate medical attention. “I saw a number of patients who waited days or a week to come to the hospital after their stroke. We saw that even before COVID-19, but quite a bit more in the past year,” says Amodeo. “It’s tragic that some didn’t come sooner because they were afraid of getting COVID-19. That was a reasonable fear, but at the same time, they will likely end up with worse long-term disability from their strokes than if they were treated immediately.”
Timing is Everything
According to the American Heart Association, every 15 minutes that passes between the onset of an ischemic stroke and the delivery of tPA, a clot-busting drug, can have debilitating consequences. The patient may never regain or achieve the function they could have if treatment started sooner. That’s why Gahm says, “Time is brain! Approximately two million brain cells die every minute during a stroke. Stroke treatments have the potential to stop or reverse symptoms, but treatment is time sensitive.” Amodeo adds, “The more brain cells that are killed by the stroke, the higher the likelihood of disability.”
To improve patient care and minimize disability, the Health System added telestroke services to its Stroke Program in 2016. The addition of telestroke brought videoconferencing technology into the Health System by joining forces with Baptist Health Jacksonville and additional neurologists in Florida and Southeast Georgia. Any stroke patient arriving at the Brunswick or Camden Campus Emergency Care Center is diagnosed within minutes by a Health System physician working with a Baptist Health neurologist, via video. One of the Health System’s four local neurologists is also on call 24/7. After assessing and diagnosing the patient, the stroke team providers guide them through recovery and rehabilitation. The program has expanded care throughout the region, explains Amodeo. “We receive patient transfers from Waycross and other smaller hospitals because they do not have neurologists on staff.”
Since the stroke team first started using telestroke technology, they’ve seen a 30-minute drop in “door-to-needle” time – the interval between a patient’s arrival and when they receive tPA. As a result, patients experienced fewer disabilities. Unfortunately, COVID-19 impacted the timeliness of stroke care with patients delaying treatment. “Some patients were candidates for tPA, but avoided coming to the hospital, showing up days after symptoms started,” recalls Amodeo. In some cases, tPA can be given up to 4.5 hours after symptoms begin. However, when patients prolong hospital care, the treatment window closes. “We gave approximately 30% less tPA in 2020 than in 2019,” shares Gahm.
When stroke patients arrive unaccompanied, Gahm says it is harder to determine an exact “last known well” time. “This is crucial information that’s required before we can order tPA.”
BE FAST
This unnecessary gap in medical care and the associated risk of disability is why the stroke team urges the public to “BE FAST” and call 9-1-1 if they or someone they know experiences any potential stroke symptoms:
Balance – Watch for sudden loss of balance.
Eyes – Check for vision loss.
Face – Look for an uneven smile.
Arm – Check if one arm is weak.
Speech – Listen for slurred speech.
Time – Call 9-1-1 right away.
Evidence-based Care
The stroke team adhered to hospital and CDC guidelines to contain the virus, while promoting timely stroke assessment and treatment. “Our hospital staff and stroke team met regularly to discuss ways to improve stroke care. We updated policies and protocols to follow best practices. Our hospital census increased during summer 2020 and we opened additional units, rooms and beds,” says Gahm.
Achieving Goals
By continually improving care, the team achieved a major milestone. Despite the difficulties of last year, 2020 was the first year both hospital campuses were designated Remote Treatment Stroke Centers by the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH). “We applied for Remote Treatment Stroke Center Designation in January 2020. The DPH reviewed our protocols and policies – some of which began in 2015 when our program started – to ensure that we provide quality care. In March 2020, we were notified that we had earned the designation,” Gahm reveals.
The Health System has also received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Silver Plus Quality Achievement Award. The award recognizes ongoing efforts to ensure that stroke patients receive treatment aligned with nationally recognized, research-based guidelines.
Though patients were reluctant to seek care and that sometimes hampered the stroke team’s ability to provide timely medical attention, they never stopped trying. Gahm recalls one patient who didn’t come to the hospital sooner because “he didn’t want to take a hospital bed from someone who really needed it.” Having seen strokes rob people of their independence, Cynthia Gahm reminds us, “Strokes are emergencies, and while symptoms can be mild, they can worsen quickly. Timely assessment is important in determining the underlying cause and providing treatment.”
To learn more about the Health System’s Stroke Program, visit sghs.org/stroke.
Today’s Frontline Heroes is sponsored by Southeast Georgia Health System.