Steering a ship through a life-threatening storm takes courage and determination. Fortunately, the crew at Southeast Georgia Health System’s Glynn Immediate Care Center have an experienced captain at the helm. Daniel Miller, M.D., has practiced medicine at the clinic for 20 years and served as its medical director for 12. When the coronavirus arrived on American shores, Dr. Miller and his team sprang into action. Dr. Miller works with his father, Robert Miller, M.D., Teresa Howard, FNP, and other clinical staff.
“When the pandemic began, we chose our clinic (out of the Health System’s three Immediate Care Centers) to evaluate and care for possible COVID-19 patients. We did this to minimize the spread of the disease to patients and staff,” Dr. Miller says. People with possible coronavirus symptoms were directed to the Health System’s COVID-19 hotline, 912-466-7222, and were then sent to Glynn Immediate Care Center for evaluation.
COVID-19 required clinic staff to rethink its operations. “Our team shifted operations to support the need for a respiratory clinic. The team covers our dedicated COVID-19 phone lines, educates patients on self-quarantine, reassures and directs those who test positive and streamlines the testing process for symptomatic and asymptomatic patients. To protect healthy patients, we do curbside COVID-19 testing outside of the clinic,” says Beth Hall, R.T. (R). She manages physician practices for Southeast Georgia Physician Associates.
The clinic’s waiting room remains closed to walk-in visits. Instead, patients are brought in from their cars and taken directly to an exam room. “I believe this has played a big part in helping keep our community’s number of positive cases low,” Dr. Miller says.
Dr. Miller developed a flow chart the staff uses to assess and guide potential COVID-19 patients to the appropriate care. He also taught his team how to protect families of patients when the patient returned home.
“From the very beginning, Dr. Miller did a wonderful job collaborating with our team to provide the best patient care in the safest manner possible. He welcomed questions as we adapted to ever-changing situations and was a voice of reason when tensions were high. His leadership helped us feel confident and prepared to face each day’s challenges for the benefit of our patients and team members,” Hall says.
Reflecting on the clinic, before and after the outbreak Dr. Miller says, “Pre-COVID-19, we took care of everything from colds and flu, to sprains and strains, broken bones, rashes and urinary tract infections. You name it and we have seen it. We also performed physical exams and occupational medicine visits for work-related injuries. Now, we almost exclusively evaluate patients for COVID-19 and perform pre-operative COVID testing for elective surgeries.”
Throughout the challenges brought on by COVID-19, Dr. Miller maintains his regular duties. He coordinates the provider schedule and offers medical oversight and education to the nurse practitioners. “I still see patients daily, but they now require a much more extensive evaluation and workup than pre-COVID patients did.”
It’s one thing to go to work every day to support your family; it’s altogether different when doing so could endanger you or your loved ones. “I’m very thankful the Health System provided adequate personal protective equipment so we could safely and effectively do our jobs. I’ve been very careful in minimizing my risk of exposure while working and I follow a rigorous decontamination procedure when I get home,” Dr. Miller explains.
In the Miller household, the pandemic isn’t just a news headline. “When I first started my decontamination process, my 13-year-old son asked, ‘Dad, why are you standing in the garage in your underwear?’” Painstaking efforts aside, Dr. Miller sees a silver lining. “Having more quality time with the kids, without worrying about the demands and distractions of friends and after-school activities, has been one of the positives to come out of this pandemic.”
While no doctor wants to experience a public health threat the magnitude of COVID-19, Dr. Miller is grateful to have an excellent crew by his side. “I cannot speak highly enough of every staff member. They adapted quickly to all of the changes. Despite the stresses involved with caring for potentially contagious patients, they continue to work hard while maintaining a positive attitude.”
Even as he reflects on the positives, Dr. Miller urges the public to take COVID-19 seriously. “Do not get complacent! We’ve been lucky so far that the virus hasn’t been as prevalent in Glynn County. This doesn’t mean the danger has passed. The virus will remain a danger until an effective vaccine is available. I know we would all like to go back to the way things were, but if everyone continues to do their part – avoid large gatherings, wear a mask in public, practice social distancing, wash your hands frequently — our numbers will stay low and hopefully, we can avoid the severe outbreak that hit other parts of the country.”
