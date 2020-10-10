Rising to
the Challenge
A white lab coat may not look like combat gear, but there have been times during the coronavirus pandemic when James Hula, M.D., and Justin Whitley, M.D., felt like they were back on active duty. Almost all of Southeast Georgia Health System’s 18 hospitalist doctors have cared for COVID-19 patients, with Drs. Hula and Whitley leading the effort. “We are former military service providers. Even though we are not rendering ‘care under fire’, we bring our military experience and mindset into this battle with the virus,” says Hula.
Courage under pressure served both physicians well as they coped with a summertime surge of COVID-19 patients. “While all of our hospitalists have been amazing in caring for COVID patients, a few have gone above and beyond since the pandemic began. Dr. Hula and Dr. Whitley took the lead in managing our COVID Medical Unit and shared information about the virus with other doctors,” says Alan Brown, M.D., board-certified internal medicine physician and medical director, Hospital Medicine, Southeast Georgia Health System.
What is a Hospitalist?
Hospitalists specialize in caring for patients while they are in the hospital. “We’re familiar with the latest research on hospitalized patients and know how to work within the hospital system with different specialists. We see a great variety of conditions; it’s never boring, but our goal is to never have to see you again following your discharge, to keep you out of the hospital,” explains Whitley.
Asked to describe the most common misunderstanding people have about hospitalists, Brown responds, “That we exist! Inpatient expertise has become a reality because it is impossible for your primary care doctor to be in two places at once. The challenge for hospitalists is building trust with someone they’re meeting for the first time who is acutely ill.”
A Viral Impact
Trust became a significant issue when the coronavirus struck. “At one time, almost a third of the patients admitted to the hospital had COVID-19. Multiple family members were admitted. There was so much loss. We mourn that loss, but also celebrate those who won their battle and were discharged home,” says Hula. Throughout the spike in coronavirus cases, the hospitalists also continued caring for patients with other medical issues.
For Whitley, the toughest part of the job is also the most important. “Trying to explain over the phone to families that their loved one is not getting better is the hardest thing.” The highly contagious virus forced the hospital to suspend visitation.
The new virus affected many aspects of health care both clinical and non-clinical, from infection control to laboratory, personal protective equipment to elective surgeries, environmental services to human resources. Brown cites one example. “We have had to isolate patients to a specific designated area within the hospital based on their admitting diagnosis. This is not something we have ever done before.”
Brothers and Sisters in Arms
In the midst of all the uncertainty, hospital staff rose to the occasion. “I’ve never had a team like this. They take care of each other. We’re brothers and sisters in arms,” shares Brown. Whitley agrees. “To have 18 Type A personalities (hospitalists) who all get along is the exception to the rule. Our nurses, CNAs, housekeeping, facilities and others working behind the scenes also responded very well and haven’t complained.”
Throughout the fight, the doctors were supported by the Health System. “Our administrators were proactive and reactive as needed in adjusting to knowns, unknowns and known unknowns,” says Whitley.
Looking back on the most intense periods of dealing with the virus, Hula says “Even with the surge of devastating illness when little was known other than it was highly infectious and quite deadly, and in spite of significant strain, this organization extended assistance. The entire Health System should be commended. All have risen to the challenges of this pandemic. Even those not working directly with patients or on the COVID floor were instrumental in helping us deliver high quality patient care in which our community can trust.”
Lessons Learned
As he reflects on this global health crisis, Whitley finds cause for hope. “I’m a better doctor because of this. It’s staggering how rapidly our understanding of this virus has evolved. As a result, our understanding of virology will advance more quickly and we’ll be better prepared to handle the next virus. As you develop experience with a disease, treatments improve. Mortality is decreasing and being on a ventilator is no longer the death sentence it was three months ago.”
Moving Forward
Those working in the trenches of the coronavirus fight have straightforward advice for the public. They believe we don’t have to live in fear, but should continue to wash our hands, wear masks and whenever possible, social distance. Whitley urges people to rely on credible, established sources of information instead of social media, where misinformation is rampant. Even doctors struggle to digest all of the ever-changing data. “New information comes into the hospital every day. Our understanding is evolving; we are learning at the speed of light.”
Politics and differing opinions may have originally complicated efforts to curb the virus, but the hospitalists have no time for that. They are too busy saving lives, caring for patients and helping slow the spread of the virus in their community. A former Sailor in the U.S. Navy, Whitley urges us to focus less on our differences. “Remember, we are Americans first.”
