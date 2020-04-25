FRONTLINE HEROES: Public Works' Ralph Pelham

It was one of those rare spring mornings when wind chill was a factor as a storm that had sprinted offshore dropped temperatures into the low 60s and kicked up white caps on St. Simons Sound.
About 100 yards from where the waves crashed onto the rocks, Ralph Pelham was in a short-sleeved shirt, but he had his shovel and rake to keep him warm.
Pelham, a crew leader for Glynn County Public Works, was at the Casino clearing storm drains of leaves the rain had washed into it. Since the coronavirus hit, he hasn’t missed a day of work, and the shelter-at-home has actually made the jobs of some public works employees easier.
A week earlier, he had pressure-washed the island pier cleaning up the accumulated patina of bait shrimp, fish blood and dropped ice cream cones without once having to say excuse me. He got it done just in time because the Glynn County Commission decided to reopen the piers and the fishermen and walkers have returned.
As for the leaves, like the rain they were going to fall shelter-at-home orders notwithstanding and that mean Pelham and others had to clear out a lot of drains by hand. The problem was exacerbated because the county’s street sweeper is down for repairs, but Pelham shrugged it off.
“I’ll jump on a shovel as quick as I’ll jump on a tractor,’’ he said, but stooping is sometimes required. He used his bare hands to clear out a gunky loaf of twigs, leaves and dirt that had blocked a storm drain grate.
He also helps pick up the trash, but said there’s far less of the disposable cups and wrappers in the cans. But with the shelter-in-place exemption for exercise, stir crazy residents have still deposited enough to fill a truck bed full of bags.
“It’s been a lot slower,’’ he said. “It’s been giving us time to catch up on other projects.’’
And everyone has assigned projects. His list included pressure-washing the village pier, the fishing pier and pavilion at Gascoigne Bluff and the fish-cleaning station at the Village Creek boat ramp.
In the normal course of business, Pelham repairs playground equipment and fixes and replaces picnic tables at the parks. When the public returns in force, there won’t be a lot of complain about.
He’s suited for the job he’s held two years because before that he was in construction.
“It’s easier, but the pay’s not as good,’’ but it is steady, he said.
He did a variety of construction work, some of it back-breaking, but, as evidenced Monday morning when he worked in the damp, rain doesn’t compel him to take an unpaid day off. Indeed, part of the work uniform is a rain jacket in high visibility yellow-green for safety.
Before moving on to other drains, he stops to talk to another worker and points out a “window maker,’’ a loose branch hung up in a live oak at Postell Park. He knows about such things having owned his own tree service in Clearwater, Fla., in the 1990s.
He grew up in Atlanta and was living there again before he moved to Brunswick. Now 50, he is divorced and has a son enrolled at the University of Alabama.
Asked if there were something else he’d rather do for a living, Pelham said with a laugh, “Rock star.” That comes under the heading of impossible dream because he doesn’t even play an instrument. If there’s a classic rock concert in Jacksonville, he goes unless it’s on a weekend he works on the rotation.
Among his favorite groups are The Grateful Dead and Widespread Panic. The latter would seem to apply to some people’s views on the pandemic, but not Pelham’s. Pelham says he doesn’t worry much about the coronavirus. After all, the very nature of his work requires a certain amount of distance from the public.
He also doesn’t let the weather bother him as evidenced by the fact he was at work on time at 7 a.m.
“I got up this morning, and somebody had stolen my truck,’’ he said.
Instead of calling in, Pelham said, “I rode my motorcycle to work in the rain.”
It was a 1999 Nissan that he says he had about worn out. He had only liability insurance so the theft isn’t covered.
Once his work day was done Monday, Pelham said he’d start looking for a replacement truck.
“I was thinking about getting another one. The universe works in weird ways,’’ he said.
As for Pelham, he works steadily and is happy for himself and his coworkers.
“I was fortunate,’’ he said. We’re labeled as essential. I’m grateful they’re keeping us busy.”