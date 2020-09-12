Mylekia Ambers, CNA: the Mother Behind the Medicine
Hundreds of people in our community visit the Southeast Georgia Health System Camden Campus every day. Doctors, nurses and health care professionals treat, comfort and heal patients with chronic and acute illnesses as well as emergent injuries. During the coronavirus pandemic especially, Health System team members on the front lines have made many sacrifices, oftentimes prioritizing their patients above their own health and safety.
One such professional, Mylekia Ambers, CNA, sees patients on the medical-surgical floor of the Camden Campus. A Health System team member for eight years, Ambers serves as the nurses’ “right hand,” taking patient vitals and tracking activities of daily living, such as bathing, toileting, transferring, walking and eating. She knew from an early age that she wanted to join the health care profession. A Woodbine native, Ambers decided to work toward becoming a CNA in high school, eventually dedicating her time and talents to her local hospital.
“Mylekia brings per personality, along with her professionalism, to work every day,” says Norah Shusko, R.N., Patient Care Services Clinical Leader, Southeast Georgia Health System.
“Laughter can be the best medicine, for patients and team members alike, and Mylekia prescribes that in spades.”
Health care is an industry which serves, and it’s no surprise that Ambers chose such a career. In addition to the dedication she displays towards her patients and fellow team members, Ambers is also a mother. With four children, ranging from four to sixteen years old, and with a fifth on the way, Ambers’ family is a precious gift, and one she does not take for granted.
“The accomplishment I’m most proud of is being a parent,” says Ambers.
“My children are what I’m most grateful for in life. Watching them grow and excel at school are my greatest achievements.”
An early bird, Ambers is one of those rare people who actually prefers the morning, and if her achievements are anything to judge her by, she is accustomed to catching the worm. A loyal certified nursing assistant and loving mother, her dedication, hard work and fortitude are traits that have served her well in her professional and personal life. It can be difficult to see the silver-lining in a storm, especially when that storm doesn’t have a foreseeable end. But when faced with the uncertainty and adversity of a global pandemic, it’s having health care professionals like Ambers on our side and looking after our health that makes a world of difference.
To support your community hospital during the COVID-19 crisis, please consider donating to the Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation. To learn more, call 912-466-3360.
Today’s Frontline Heroes is sponsored by Southeast Georgia Health System. Visit their website at sghs.org.