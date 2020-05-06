By TERRY DICKSON
Kenneth Macauley was never one to shelter in place especially if that place had walls.
Macauley is among the seemingly legion of lawn care workers who have kept the grass mowed and the leaves blown in the past month as the governor has encouraged everyone to stay indoors.
Macauley’s is a one-man operation with a self-propelled walk behind and a push mower, the requisite leaf-blower and other equipment that he tows behind his 1999 Dodge pickup truck.
He formed his own landscape company 20 years ago with a truck, a lawnmower and bag first doing his neighbors’ yards and then others. Before that, he had held positions in property management, in which he also managed the landscaping.
“I quit to become self-employed,’’ he said.
You figure he could have done that as a younger man using his accounting degree, but it didn’t take long for him to realize that weeks at desk with a fine-point pencil and a calculator wasn’t the life for him.
“In the first two weeks on the job, I was looking out the window and pulling on my tie,’’ he said.
He has no tie to tug on anymore as he goes to work in T-shirts and shorts.
“I like being outside and going from job to job to job,’’ he said.
That’s likely a good thing for island residents, some of whom can’t keep up their own lawns.
“Most of my clientele are elderly,’’ said Macauley.
Closing in on 64 himself, Macauley is not young, but still can outwork or at least hang with most of the people he hires, he said.
If it weren’t for people like Macauley, who declined to shut down, the weeds, shrubs and grass would be out of control by now.
He can get to all 36 of his customers working four half days a week, which is about all he wants to manage now that he’s closing what for many is retirement age.
He’s had some help in the past, but the coronavirus made him decide to go it alone in the only concession he’s made to the pandemic.
“I didn’t want to be riding in the truck with a guy,’’ who may not be taking any precautions against infection away from the job, Macauley said.
He also doesn’t cause concern for his sheltered customers many of whom are in at-risk groups. He seldom has any face-to-face contact, six feet of social distancing notwithstanding.
“I do regular billing,’’and people pay by mail, he said. “I’m a yard man. I don’t go in the house.”
He wasn’t always a one-man operation. At the onset 20 years ago, he had four or five people working with him, but that brought on its own stress.
“If I have 16 jobs in a day, and everybody quits, you lose those jobs. You hire new people,’’ but they require training and that slows things down, he said.
He feels badly for all the people who want to work who are involuntarily idle, and he’s grateful that he still has a business. He said he’ll stay on the job as long as there’s work and he’s able, but about 10 years ago he was scrambling to survive.
When the recession hit in 2008, he lost most of his customers in a single month.
“My phone rang so much that month, it was horrible. People were a lot more freaked out then. The economy had been steadily going down,’’ he said.
He had to work two other jobs to get by, one in fast food and another for a pond and garden service.
Now, people seem to realize that the coronavirus will end and life will get back to some degree of familiar comfort.
So far, Macauley said, “People still want their grass cut.”
He’ll keep going from job to job to job and that way the lawns will look good for those sheltering inside.
Today’s Frontline Heroes was brought to you by Closets By Design. Visit their website at www. closetsbydesign.com.