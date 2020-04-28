Kristie Cameron grew up in a home that emphasized taking care of those around you.
That sort of love for family and for community emanates today from Cameron’s soul food restaurant on L Street, called Lady K’s Kitchen.
For the past month, despite dealing with all the challenges presented to her business by the COVID-19 pandemic, Cameron has transformed her restaurant into a food distribution center for children in her neighborhood.
She began feeding local children after Glynn County Schools closed March 16. What began as an operation feeding about 150 to 200 students daily has now grown into an effort feeding nearly 700 children a day.
“I knew a lot of the kids rely on the school lunches and breakfast to have a meal for the day,” said Cameron, a Brunswick native who opened Lady K’s Kitchen nearly two years ago. “So, that really just made me think, these kids are going to be without food for how long?”
The restaurant bustled with activity Thursday morning, as a group of women worked quickly and efficiently in the dining room and kitchen to prepare and pack breakfast bags that included bacon and sausage grit bowls, fruit and juice. The volunteers moved smoothly around each other, getting the bags ready, while music played from someone’s cell phone. Everyone wore masks and gloves.
Once that operation ended, the lunch preparation began. Thursday’s lunch included hotdogs, fruit cups, chips and drinks.
Children are able to pick up meals at Lady K’s Tuesday through Saturday, when the restaurant is open. Nearly 300 meals are also delivered daily, Cameron said.
“I put it on Facebook that we deliver because there are a lot of people that can’t get here, and a lot of grandparents that have their grandkids who can’t drive,” she said. “So we try to make it easier and less stressful for them.”
Cameron’s sister previously worked as a kitchen manager for Burroughs-Molette Elementary School, located less than a mile from Lady K’s. After schools closed, Cameron said her sister expressed concern that many children who rely on school for daily meals would go without.
“She was telling me how the kids really, really depended on their meals at school,” she said.
Cameron began the food distribution with few resources and a lot of faith. She posted her plan on Facebook, and within minutes received a $300 donation. Every day since, she said, the community has supported this effort in some way.
People have volunteered to pack up and deliver meals, donated food and given money.
“My mama always said, if you love what you do, people can tell it,” Cameron said, and she gestured toward the kitchen, where her mom was helping the other volunteers prepare food. “… She took in and took care of everybody, so that’s all I know. And my whole family, that’s all we know, is to take care of everybody, anybody that’s in need. That’s what I love to do. I love what I do, I absolutely love this.”
Those wishing to contribute to this work can call Lady K’s Kitchen at 912-289-2270.
Community members can also support Lady K’s Kitchen by purchasing meals and donating the food to the Salvation Army’s expanded homeless shelter through a Take-a-Meal program now in place. To do so, call the Salvation Army in Brunswick at 912-265-9381.
